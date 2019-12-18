Mardaani 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rani Mukerji's Film 'Maintains Strong Grip,' Collects Rs 23 Crore

Mardaani 2 box office collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Mardaani 2, Rani Mukerji's latest film, maintained a "strong grip" at the ticket window on its fifth day also, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which will enter its second week on Friday, has collected Rs 23.65 crore in 5 days and it shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. Sharing the box office performance of the film on social media, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Mardaani 2 maintains a strong grip on Day 5... Tuesday business is at par with Monday business... Crosses *Week 1* business of Mardaani [Rs 22.97 crore] in *5 days*... Friday 3.80 crore, Saturday 6.55 crore, Sunday 7.80 crore, Monday 2.85 crore, Tuesday 2.65 crore. Total: Rs 23.65 crore. India business."

Here's the updated box office report of Mardaani 2 shared by Mr Adarsh:

Mardaani 2 is the sequel to the 2014 movie Mardaani and Rani Mukerji has reprised her role as cop Shivani Roy in the film. It showcases how Shivani Roy tries to capture a rapist cum serial killer. Other than Rani Mukerji, Mardaani 2 also feature Vishal Jethwa, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Shruti Bapna.

Mardaani 2 took off on a good note on December 13. Reviewing the film for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee gave the movie three stars and wrote: "Mardaani 2 is a taut, fast-paced cop-on-a-mission thriller that eschews Bollywood frills and delivers a grim, gritty, grinding account of a tough-as-nails superintendent of police out to nab a juvenile serial rapist who brutalizes and kills his victims."

Earlier, talking about his film, Rani Mukerji, who plays a fearless cop in Mardaani 2, said that "there aren't better police officers than female police officers." She was quoted as saying by news agency IANS: "I want more and more girls and women of our country to choose the police department as their profession because personally as a citizen of this country. I feel that there aren't better police officers than female police officers."

Directed by Gopi Puthran, Mardaani 2 has been produced by Rani's filmmaker husband Aditya Chopra.