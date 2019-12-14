Mardaani 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rani Mukerji's Film Gets Decent Opening Of Rs 3.8 Crore

Mardaani 2 Box Office Collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh )

Rani Mukerji's new film Mardaani 2 got a decent opening at the box office. The film, which is the sequel to the 2014 film Mardaani, witnessed strong footfall at the ticket counter on Friday and collected Rs 3.80 on its first day, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He also stated that the numbers of cine-lovers is expected to be multiplied on the second and third day. Sharing the first day performance report of Rani Mukerji's film, Taran Adarsh wrote: "#Mardaani2 witnesses stronger occupancy post 3 pm shows, after a lukewarm takeoff in morning... Multiplexes are dominating... Riding on super-strong word of mouth + tremendous critical acclaim, the footfalls should multiply on Day 2 and 3... Fri R 3.80 cr. #India business."

#Mardaani2 witnesses stronger occupancy post 3 pm shows, after a lukewarm takeoff in morning... Multiplexes are dominating... Riding on super-strong word of mouth + tremendous critical acclaim, the footfalls should multiply on Day 2 and 3... Fri Rs 3.80 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 14, 2019

In a separate tweet, he listed the day 1 collection of Rani Mukerji's other films such as Mardaani and Hichki. He stated Mardaani 2 has the highest collection on opening day, followed by Mardaani (Rs 3.46 crore) and Hichki (Rs 3.32 crore).

Directed by Gopi Puthran, Mardaani 2 showcases cop Shivani Roy's (played by Rani) hunt for a serial rapist in the small town of Kota.

Mardaani 2 opened to mixed reviews on Friday and reviewing the movie for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave it 3 stars out of 5. He wrote: "Mardaani 2 is a taut, fast-paced cop-on-a-mission thriller that eschews Bollywood frills and delivers a grim, gritty, grinding account of a tough-as-nails superintendent of police out to nab a juvenile serial rapist who brutalizes and kills his victims."

Mardaani 2 also features Vishal Jethwa, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Shruti Bapna in pivotal roles.