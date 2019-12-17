Mardaani 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Rani Mukerji's Film Is 'Super Strong' At Rs 21 Crore

Mardaani 2 box office collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Rani Mukerji's new film Mardaani 2 remained 'super strong' at the ticket window on its fourth day also, stated Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which is the sequel to the 2014 movie Mardaani, scored Rs 2.85 crore on Monday, thus taking the overall collections to Rs 21 crore. Mr Adarsh also stated in his report that Mardaani 2 is expected to cross the Rs 30 crore mark in its first week. Sharing the impressive box office performance of the film, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Mardaani 2 is super-strong on Day 4... Despite 30% reduction in ticket rates... Eyes Rs 30 crore [+/-] total in *Week 1*... Trending better than Rani Mukerji's last two films: Hichki and Mardaani... Friday 3.80 crore, Saturday 6.55 crore, Sunday 7.80 crore, Monday 2.85 crore. Total: Rs 21 crore. India business."

In his previous reports, Mr Adarsh stated that Mardaani 2's opening weekend business, which is Rs 18.15 crore, is better than Rani Mukerji's previous films such as Hichki and Mardaani. Here's what he tweeted:

Directed by Gopi Puthran, the film showcases cop Shivani Roy's (played by Rani) hunt for a serial rapist in the small town of Kota. Other than Rani Mukerji, the film also features Vishal Jethwa, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Shruti Bapna in pivotal roles.

Mardaani 2 opened to decent reviews on Friday. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film three stars out of 5 and wrote: "Rani Mukherji, reprising the role that she played in Mardaani, is as good as ever. She channels the potent force of the author-backed character to come up with a power-packed performance that is impressive as much for its emotive range as for its restraint."