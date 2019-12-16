Mardaani 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Rani Mukerji's Film Ends 'Power-Packed Weekend' With Rs 18 Crore

Mardaani 2 box office: Rani Mukerji in the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film, which opened in theaters on Friday, has managed to collect Rs 18.15 crore within three days of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that the film showcased an "admirable growth" on Day 2 and that it is likely to perform well on weekdays as well. The film collected Rs 7.80 crore on Sunday alone. Sharing the film's performance at the box office so far, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Mardaani 2 has a power-packed weekend... Admirable growth on Day 2 and 3 demonstrates power of solid content. Solid trending indicates, Mardaani 2 should stay strong on weekdays... Fri 3.80 cr, Sat 6.55 cr, Sun 7.80 cr [double of Day 1]... Total: Rs 18.15 cr. India biz."

#Mardaani2 has a power-packed weekend... Admirable growth on Day 2 and 3 demonstrates power of solid content... Solid trending indicates, #Mardaani2 should stay strong on weekdays... Fri 3.80 cr, Sat 6.55 cr, Sun 7.80 cr [double of Day 1]... Total: 18.15 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 16, 2019

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh compared the opening weekend business of Mardaani 2 with Rani Mukerji's previous films Mardaani and Hichki. Mardaani 2 collected Rs 18.15 crore within three days. Hichki's opening weekend collection was Rs 15.35 crore and that of Mardaani was Rs 14.46 crore.

Box office success aside,Mardaani 2 even opened to largely positive reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film a three star rating, in his review for NDTV and wrote: "Mardaani 2 is never less than riveting. It steers clear of any narrative device that might undermine its intent - and that is where its power lies."

Mardaani 2 is an action thriller that showcases the story of a righteous cop named Shivani Shivaji Roy. It is the second installment of the 2014 crime-thriller Mardaani, which was directed by Pradeep Sarkar. The second part of the series has been directed by Gopi Puthran. The film has been produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj films.