Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan's Film Gets Excellent Opening, Earns Rs 24 Crore

Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection: The film shows the life of Chulbul Pandey (played by Salman) before he became a rowdy cop

Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

  • Dabangg 3 released on Friday
  • The film has been directed by Prabhu Deva
  • It is the third instalment of the Dabangg series
New Delhi:

Salman Khan's films often set the bar of impressive opening day collections quite high. The reason we are saying this because his new film - Dabangg 3 - got an excellent opening at the box office. All thanks to Salman Khan's star power, the film scored a total of Rs 24.5 crore on its first day, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Sharing the first day report of Dabangg 3 on social media, Mr Adarsh wrote: "#Dabangg3 hits Rs 20 cr+ on Day 1 thanks largely to Salman Khan's star power... Day 1 business would've easily been much, much higher had it not been for the protests... Resultantly, business kept fluctuating throughout the day... A substantial sum was lost due to this reason."

In a separate tweet, he compared the opening day scores of Salman Khan's previous films, released between 2010-19. 2019's Bharat topped the list with Rs 42.30 crore, followed by 2015's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Here's what he tweeted:

Dabangg 3 is the third instalment of the popular Dabangg series. It shows the life of Chulbul Pandey (played by Salman) before he became a dabangg cop. Other than Sonakshi Sinha, who has reprised her role as Rajjo, Dabangg 3 also stars Saiee Manjrekar as the lead actress. She plays Chulbul Pandey's first love. Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 marks Saiee's debut film.

Meanwhile, evaluating the box office performance of Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2, another cop film, Taran Adarsh wrote: "#Mardaani2 declines on Day 8 [second Fri] due to heavy reduction of screens and shows + a biggie hitting the screens [#Dabangg3]... Also, business was affected in several circuits... [Week 2] Fri 1.15 cr. Total: Rs 29.20 cr. India business."

Directed by Gopi Puthran, Mardaani 2 is the sequel to the 2014 film Mardaani.

