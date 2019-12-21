Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan's Film Gets Excellent Opening, Earns Rs 24 Crore

Highlights
Dabangg 3 released on Friday
The film has been directed by Prabhu Deva
It is the third instalment of the Dabangg series
Salman Khan's films often set the bar of impressive opening day collections quite high. The reason we are saying this because his new film - Dabangg 3 - got an excellent opening at the box office. All thanks to Salman Khan's star power, the film scored a total of Rs 24.5 crore on its first day, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Sharing the first day report of Dabangg 3 on social media, Mr Adarsh wrote: "#Dabangg3 hits Rs 20 cr+ on Day 1 thanks largely to Salman Khan's star power... Day 1 business would've easily been much, much higher had it not been for the protests... Resultantly, business kept fluctuating throughout the day... A substantial sum was lost due to this reason."
#Dabangg3 hits Rs 20 cr+ on Day 1 thanks largely to #SalmanKhan's star power... Day 1 biz would've easily been much, much higher had it not been for the protests... Resultantly, biz kept fluctuating throughout the day... A substantial sum was lost due to this reason...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 21, 2019
#Dabangg3 Fri Rs 24.5 cr. #India biz. Note: ALL VERSIONS.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 21, 2019
In a separate tweet, he compared the opening day scores of Salman Khan's previous films, released between 2010-19. 2019's Bharat topped the list with Rs 42.30 crore, followed by 2015's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Here's what he tweeted:
#SalmanKhan versus #SalmanKhan... *Day 1* biz... 2010 to 2019...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 21, 2019
2010: #Veer Rs 7 cr
2010: #Dabangg Rs 14.50 cr
2011: #Ready Rs 13.15 cr
2011: #Bodyguard Rs 21.60 cr
2012: #EkThaTiger Rs 32.93 cr
2012: #Dabangg2 Rs 21.10 cr
2013: #JaiHo Rs 17.75 cr
2014: #Kick Rs 26.40 cr
contd.
#SalmanKhan versus #SalmanKhan... *Day 1* biz...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 21, 2019
2015: #BajrangiBhaijaan 27.25 cr
2015: #PRDP 40.35 cr
2016: #Sultan 36.54 cr
2017: #Tubelight 21.15 cr
2017: #TZH 34.10 cr
2018: #Race3 29.17 cr
2019: #Bharat 42.30 cr
2019: #Dabangg3 24.50 cr#India biz.
Dabangg 3 is the third instalment of the popular Dabangg series. It shows the life of Chulbul Pandey (played by Salman) before he became a dabangg cop. Other than Sonakshi Sinha, who has reprised her role as Rajjo, Dabangg 3 also stars Saiee Manjrekar as the lead actress. She plays Chulbul Pandey's first love. Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 marks Saiee's debut film.
Meanwhile, evaluating the box office performance of Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2, another cop film, Taran Adarsh wrote: "#Mardaani2 declines on Day 8 [second Fri] due to heavy reduction of screens and shows + a biggie hitting the screens [#Dabangg3]... Also, business was affected in several circuits... [Week 2] Fri 1.15 cr. Total: Rs 29.20 cr. India business."
#Mardaani2 declines on Day 8 [second Fri] due to heavy reduction of screens and shows + a biggie hitting the screens [#Dabangg3]... Also, biz was affected in several circuits... [Week 2] Fri 1.15 cr. Total: 29.20 cr. #India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 21, 2019
Directed by Gopi Puthran, Mardaani 2 is the sequel to the 2014 film Mardaani.