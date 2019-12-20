Dabangg 3 Movie Review: Salman Khan Dominates Every Frame, Sometimes To His Own Detriment

Dabangg 3 Movie Review: Salman Khan on a poster (Courtesy taranadarsh)

Cast: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Kichcha Sudeep

Director: Prabhu Deva

Rating: 1.5 Stars (out of 5)

Director Prabhu Deva, enthused no doubt by the stellar presence of the film's trump card Salman Khan, crams Dabangg 3 with ingredients that were put to the test in the previous two instalments of the franchise. For fans, familiarity cannot but be reassuring. For all others, to put it mildly, overwhelming ennui is inevitable.

The law of diminishing returns kicks in rather quickly in this revenge saga because the concoction that the film rustles up around the lead actor's rakish exploits is unbearably hackneyed. But that is only if you aren't an inveterate Salman Khan loyalist in whose eyes star power ranks way above narrative cohesion.

Brimming with action, music and pulpy punchlines, Dabangg 3 is an unabashed potboiler that delivers neither a bang for the buck nor recaptures the comic energy of the past. The drab storyline scrapes the bottom of the genre barrel despite an impressive performance from Kannada megastar Kichcha Sudeep, playing an embodiment of pure evil and holding his own in a film in which Salman dominates every single frame, sometimes to his own detriment.

Dabangg 3 provides fans of the franchise exactly what they are looking for - a lovable crime-buster who does not shy away from bending the rules when faced with situations and people that are tricky and spell trouble. The liberties he takes, the one-liners he spouts and the swag he injects into the policeman act lend the film its superficial gloss. That is all a Salman Khan movie needs to send his fan base into raptures.

While Chulbul goes about his job, which involves among other things rescuing trafficked damsels, the film packs into its two-and-a-half-hour expanse umpteen songs, including one that has Salman swaying to the beats of Munna Badnaam Hua in the company of Warina Hussain and Prabhu Deva, fight sequences from which the hero always emerges unscathed, and an array of social messages.

The film pulls out the stops to tell us why the protagonist, now every inch a family man who is devoted to his doting wife Rajjo (Sonakshi Sinha), favours unconventional methods to punish and reform criminals. To that extent Dabangg 3 is an origin story that traces the transformation of a village wastrel named Dhaakad Chand Pandey into a tough cop foresworn to eradicating crime.

It takes us back to his first love, Khushi (debutante Saiee Manjrekar), a rustic belle who attracts the unwanted attention of a baddie (Kichcha Sudeep). That sets up a bitter confrontation between the hero and the antagonist. The former loses a dear one and finds a mission in life. The film never stops meandering.

The clash between Chulbul Pandey and the bad guy pans out along familiar lines, with Sudeep lending the face-offs a degree of novelty. But that is anything but enough. Dabangg 3 is a familiar one-way street that holds no surprises. It goes nowhere we haven't been before.