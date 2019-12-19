Mardaani 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rani Mukerji's Film Scores Rs 25 Crore

Mardaani 2 box office collection: Rani Mukerji in a still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh )

Rani Mukerji's latest film Mardaani 2 is ruling the box office. The film raked in over Rs 2 crore on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday each, pushing the total to Rs 25.90 crore, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In his report, Mr Adarsh also stated that Rani Mukerji's film is expected to score decent numbers by the end of its first week. Sharing the updated report on social media, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Mardaani 2 is trending well on weekdays... Limited decline on Tuesday and Wednesday [vis-a-vis Monday] will help put up healthy *Week 1* total... Friday 3.80 crore, Saturday 6.55 crore, Sunday 7.80 crore, Monday 2.85 crore, Tuesday 2.65 crore, Wednesday 2.25 crore. Total: Rs 25.90 crore. India business... Business affected in some circuits."

Directed by Gopi Puthran, Mardaani 2 revolves around the story of cop Shivani Roy (Rani Mukerji) and her hunt for a serial rapist. It is the sequel to the 2014 film Mardaani and the actress has reprised her role in the recently-released film. In case you haven't watched the trailer yet, check it out:

Rani Mukerji's film opened to decent reviews on December 13. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee gave the film three stars out of five and wrote: "Rani Mukherji, reprising the role that she played in Mardaani, is as good as ever. She channels the potent force of the author-backed character to come up with a power-packed performance that is impressive as much for its emotive range as for its restraint."

Apart from Rani Mukerji, Mardaani 2 co-stars Vikram Singh Chauhan, Vishal Jethwa and Shruti Bapna.