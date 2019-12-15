Mardaani 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rani Mukerji's Film Is 'Unstoppable'

Mardaani 2 box office: Rani Mukerji in a still from the film. (Image courtesy: mardaani2)

Highlights The film collected 6.55 crore on Saturday

The film has collected Rs 10.35 crore as of now

The film opened in theaters on Friday

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2, which opened in theaters on Friday, is "unstoppable" at the box office, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film which stars Rani Mukerji in the lead role, has managed to collect Rs 10.35 crore within two days of its release. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that the film witnessed a "fantastic growth" despite facing stiff competition from Jumanji: The Next Level and Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film collected Rs 6.55 crore on Saturday alone. Taran Adarsh also mentioned in his tweet Mardaani 2 is trending better than Rani's last two films - Hichki and Mardaani.

Sharing the film's box office report so far, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Mardaani 2 is unstoppable on Day 2. Witnesses fantastic growth, despite stiff competition from new Jumanji + holdover Pati Patni Aur Who titles. Trending better than Rani's last two films: Mardaani and #Hichki... Fri 3.80 cr, Sat 6.55 cr. Total: Rs 10.35 cr. India biz."

Mardaani 2 opened to good reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3 stars out of 5 and wrote: "Mardaani 2 is never less than riveting. It steers clear of any narrative device that might undermine its intent - and that is where its power lies."

Mardaani 2 is the second installment of the 2014 crime-thriller Mardaani, which was directed by Pradeep Sarkar. The second installment has been directed by Gopi Puthran. The film has been produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj films.