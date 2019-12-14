'Can't Wait To See It': Aamir Khan Congratulates Rani Mukerji On Her Film Mardaani 2

Aamir Khan with Rani Mukerji.

Rani Mukerji's new film Mardaani 2 released on Friday and her actor friend Aamir Khan "can't wait to see it." The 54-year-old actor wished Rani Mukerji good luck for her film in his appreciation post on Saturday and stated that he has been "hearing great things about Mardaani 2." In his latest tweet, Aamir Khan wrote: "Rani! Hearing great things about Mardaani 2! Can't wait to see it. Congratulations and all the very best! Love." Rani Mukerji's film also got a big shout out from Gauri Khan but more on that later. Mardaani 2 is the sequel to the 2014 film Mardaani and Rani Mukerji has reprised her role as cop Shivangi Roy in the film. Take a look at Aamir Khan's appreciation post Rani Mukrji

Rani!!! Hearing great things about Mardaani 2! Can't wait to see it. Congratulations and all the very best!

Love

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) December 14, 2019

Mardaani 2 showcases the story of Shivangi Roy, who is deputed in Kota where a rapist cum serial killer is on the loose. The storyline follows her hunt for the rapist and the challenges she faces while capturing the enemy.

Gauri Khan, who is the wife of Rani's close friend Shah Rukh Khan, appreciated her "performance" in the film and wrote: "What a powerful performance by Rani Mukerji in Mardaani 2. A gripping and relevant film. Must watch."

Coming back to Rani Mukerji and Aamir Khan, the duo maintain a close friendship. They have worked together in several films such as Ghulam, Mann, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Bombay Talkies and Talaash.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is currently prepping for Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.