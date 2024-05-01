Rani Mukerji And Aamir Khan's Catch-Up - See Pic With Ira And Nupur Shikhare

Ira Khan shared this image. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Aamir Khan is a social media recluse but his daughter Ira often shares pictures featuring her superstar dad on her Instagram profile. On Tuesday, Ira shared a picture of herself with dad Aamir, husband Nupur Shikhare and wait for it... Rani Mukerji. She captioned the picture, "After soo long." Ira also shared a couple of selfies with Rani Mukerji. Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji have co-starred in multiple projects including Ghulam, Mann (in a special appearance), Mangal Pandey: The Rising and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, to name a few.

Check out the photo shared by Ira Khan here:

Some more photos of Ira Khan with Rani Mukerji:

In terms of work, Rani Mukerji was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Rani Mukerji's filmography includes hits as well as critically acclaimed movies like Black, Hum Tum, Bunty Aur Babli, the Mardaani series, Saathiya, Hichki among many others.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor also had a cameo appearance in Revathy's Salaam Venky, starring Kajol in the lead role. He is also a producing a film titled Champions. Speaking of his next acting project, Aamir Khan said this at an event in Mumbai last year. "I haven't decided to do any film as of now. I want to spend time with my family right now. I'm feeling good about it because that's what I want to do right now. I'll do a film when I'm emotionally ready, for sure."