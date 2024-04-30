The Story Behind How Aamir Khan Became An Actor. Cue - Maharashtra Bandh

Aamir Khan at a promotional event

Aamir Khan has been making the right noise as he dug out anecdotes from his personal and professional lives on Kapil Sharma's show recently. Aamir Khan appeared as a guest on the last episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which has been streaming on Netflix. Aamir Khan, who boasts of a more than three-decade long career, shared a story about how he became an actor. The Lagaan actor credited the Maharashtra bandh as a catalyst for him becoming an actor. Recalling old days, Aamir said, "Three days before my theater play, it was Maharashtra bandh. Due to this, I couldn't make it to the rehearsals. The director asked me to leave the show. I was in tears because they threw me out just two days before the play! I couldn't get into intercollege."

He coninued, "Just then, two guys came along. They offered me a diploma film at the Pune Institute. I immediately boarded the bus and finished shooting. Another student, who was working as an editor there, saw that film. Impressed by my work, he offered me a film. After seeing those two films, director Ketan Mehta cast me in 'Holi (1984). After watching Holi, Mansoor and Nasir Sahab said, Let's make a film with him. That's where they got the idea of making a film with me because I was a good actor, and that's how 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' happened. So, if it wasn't Maharashtra Bandh that day, maybe I wouldn't have become a star."

On Kapil Sharma's show, Aamir Khan also revealed that his children don't listen to him. He said, "My children just don't listen to me." Aamir said that he often feels "stuck in the middle." Reflecting on his children's lack of interest in his advice, Aamir said, "My children just don't listen to me. Sometimes I feel our generation is stuck in the middle. We used to listen to our parents. We thought our children would listen to us and that our time would also come, as Ranveer Singh said (in his song Apna Time Ayega). But when we became parents, our children had changed. They just don't listen to us. First, our parents scolded us, and now our children are doing the same (as stated by The Indian Express)."

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. He produced Laapataa Ladies, which has been receiving applause from audience and critics alike.