Malaika Arora Was Asked About Rumoured Wedding To Arjun Kapoor. She Said...

Arjun Kapoor photographed with Malaika Arora in Mumbai

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have trended on again and off again in the past few weeks, mostly after they were spotted together and strong rumours about an impending wedding filled several gossip columns. Recently, when Hindustan Times asked Malaika about her rumoured wedding to Arjun Kapoor, whom she has been reportedly dating for quite some time, she said: "I never answer personal questions. Not that I shy away from answering or whatever. I just don't feel comfortable talking about my personal life. And whatever my life has been, everyone is aware of it. I don't need to be talking about it. I am just enjoying my life - it's beautiful and precious."

Rumours about Malaika and Arjun's wedding resurfaced after the 33-year-old actor attended reality show India's Got Talent (IGT) as guest judge. Malaika sits on the show's judge's panel along with Karan Johar and Kirron Kher. Pictures of Arjun and Malaika walking on the stage hand-in-hand went crazy viral.

Before the Internet could stop discussing their IGT appearance, Malaika and Arjun were spotted together at a get-together with their celebrity friends including Kareena and Karisma, and then at Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's Diwali party. However, it was their pictures from last week's outing, which again took over social media. In the pictures, Arjun escorted Malaika to the car and the rumoured couple could hardly stop giggling.

Two days after the above pictures were taken, Malaika was spotted at Arjun Kapoor's Mumbai home, where he lives with his sister Anshula Kapoor. Malaika Arora was earlier married to Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan. Their son Arhaan lives with Malaika.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is looking forward to the release of Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar while he recently completed filming India's Most Wanted.