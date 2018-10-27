Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora To Get Married Next Year: Report

Malaika and Arjun at the Lakme Fashion Week

Rumoured couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been trending for days now for more than one reason. Malaika recently touched down in Mumbai after her birthday vacation in Italy, when Arjun was also spotted at the airport - hence, giving rise to speculation that the duo were holidaying together. Ahead of that, they made a hand-in-hand entry on an episode of India's Got Talent. Now, according to a new report in Filmfare, Arjun and Malaika will reportedly get married next year. Malaika and Arjun, who have dismissed rumours about their speculated relationship previously referring to each other as friends, are reportedly currently going "steady" and have decided to take their relationship a step ahead, said Filmfare.

Speaking to the publication, this is what a source revealed: "Malaika and Arjun are extremely fond of each other. They have never really spoken about each other but they are extremely happy in their own personal space. In a steady relationship now, Malaika and Arjun plan to take their relationship to next level and tie the knot next year."

During an interview for HT Cafe in August, Arjun sort of spilled the beans on a probable timeline for his wedding and said: "I'll get married when Rhea and Anshula do. It could take two, four or even six years, I don't know." While Sonam Kapoor got married to Delhi-based entrepreneur Anand Ahuja in May, Rhea Kapoor, who is a filmmaker, is rumoured to be dating Karan Boolani, who is also part of the film circle.

Gossip columns began writing about Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor after the model-actress' separation from ex-husband Arbaaz Khan in 2016. The rumoured couple have carefully avoided being photographed together since then but in August this year, they were spotted cheering for their favourite designer from the front row at the Lakme Fashion Week. Meanwhile, Arbaaz Khan is reportedly dating Italian model Giorgia Andriani, with whom he makes frequent public appearances.

Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra. India's Most Wanted and Panipat are some of his films in the line-up. Malaika Arora is currently judging India's Got Talent 8.