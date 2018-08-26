Lakme Fashion Week: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Spotted Together In Front Row

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor at the Lakme Fashion Week

Guess who accompanied Malaika Arora at the Lakme Fashion Week front row during Kunal Rawal's show on Saturday? It was none other than Arjun Kapoor. Malaika and Arjun often trend on and off for featuring in gossip columns about a rumoured romance. Hence, when photos of Malaika and Arjun were shared on social media, the Internet went into some sort of a frenzy and made them trend on the top of Saturday's trend list. Malaika and Arjun cheered for their designer friend Kunal Rawal, who introduced his Winter/Fall collection for men at the fashion gala. Also joining Arjun and Malaika in the front row were Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi.

Malaika Arora with Arjun Kapoor at the Lakme Fashion Week

Malaika may not have been on the runway but she did not fail to turn heads even from the stands. Dressed in monochrome ensembles, Malaika and Arjun stole some of the limelight from the runway as they were spotted twinning in black and white.

Malaika and Arjun at the front row

Arjun however, cheered the loudest for Varun Dhawan, who was Kunal Rawal's showstopper for the night!

Varun Dhawan at the Lakme Fashion Week

Here's a closer look at the Kapoor sisters! Stunning, aren't they?

Janhvi at Lakme Fashion Week

Earlier, Malaika was also spotted setting the runway on fire, as she walked the ramp for ina spectacular lehenga from the collections of Anushree Reddy.

Malaika Arora setting the ramp on fire at Lakme Fashion Week

Arjun Kapoor and the actress-model are rumoured to be dating for a while now. Malaika, who was granted a divorce from Arbaaz Khan in May last year, always carefully avoid being photographed with Arjun until last evening. Malaika had addressed speculation about her rapport with Arjun in an interview to DNA in 2016 and said: "Arjun is a very good friend of mine. But people give a very different meaning to it which isn't true."

Arjun Kapoor on his part, have indirectly dismissed such reports several times. On the work front, he will next be seen in Namaste England. He also has films like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Panipat and India's Most Wanted in the pipeline.