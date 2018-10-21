Arjun Kapoor And Malaika Arora Trend Yet Again. Here's Why

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora pictured together (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights They reportedly went on to the stage hand-in-hand Earlier, Arjun and Malaika were spotted at the Lakme Fashion Week Arjun Kapoor's Namaste England released last week

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have yet again found a spot on the trends list after the 33-year-old actor went to promote his new film Namaste England on the sets of reality show India's Got Talent. As per a DNA report, the rumoured couple apparently went on to the stage hand-in-hand and also danced along with a contestant. India's Got Talent Season 8 is co-judged by Malaika, Karan Johar and Kirron Kher. The first episode of the show premiered on Saturday and Arjun was there with co-star Parineeti Chopra. Just a couple of months ago, Arjun and Malaika trended a great deal after they were spotted sitting next to each other in the front row at the Lakme Fashion Week.

Rumours that Arjun Kapoor, 33, and Malaika Arora, 44, are dating featured in headlines after her separation from ex-husband Arbaaz Khan in 2016. However, in an interview to DNA in the same year, Malaika had addressed the speculation and said, "Arjun is a very good friend of mine. But people give a very different meaning to it which isn't true."

Meanwhile, Arbaaz is reportedly dating model Giorgia Andriani. They also celebrated Navratri together at an event in Gujarat. Here are the pictures.

On the work front, after Namaste England, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, again with Parineeti Chopra. India's Most Wanted and Panipat are some of his film in the line-up. While Malaika Arora, apart from India's Got Talent, co-judges India's Next Top Model Season 3.