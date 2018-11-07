Rumoured Couple Arjun Kapoor And Malaika Arora Spotted Together Again

Malaika Arora with Arjun Kapoor.

Highlights Arjun Kapoor is reportedly dating Maliaka They were spotted outside an eatery on Tuesday Earlier, Arjun and Malaika were spotted at the Lakme Fashion Week

Rumoured couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been trending for days now and they also occupied a spot on the trends list all of Wednesday. Why, you ask? Well, Arjun and Malaika were spotted catching dinner in Mumbai last night. Malaika was dressed in a white tank top and distorted blue denims, while Arjun was seen wearing a quirky printed sweat shirt. The rumoured couple was photographed outside a Mumbai eatery on Tuesday night. In a couple of pictures, Arjun and Malaika can be seen smiling. See the pictures from last night here:

Malaika Arora with Arjun Kapoor.

Rumours about Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's rumoured relationship started doing the rounds after Malaika's separation from ex-husband Arbaaz Khan in the year 2016. The rumoured couple have carefully avoided being photographed together since then but in August this year, they were spotted cheering for their favourite designer from the front row at the Lakme Fashion Week.

Take a look at the picture here:

Malaika and Arjun at Lakme Fashion Week.

Malaika and Arjun also trended big time after Arjun went to promote his film Namaste England on the sets of the reality show India's Got Talent season 8. The rumoured couple went on to the stage hand-in-hand and also danced along with a contestant.

This is what we are talking about:

Recently, a Filmfare report stated that the couple is currently going "steady" and they have decided to take their relationship a step ahead and that they will reportedly get married next year. However, Malaika and Arjun, have always dismissed rumours about their speculated relationship previously referring to each other as friends.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor, will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, co-starring Parineeti Chopra. He also has India's Most Wanted and Panipat in the line-up, while Malaika Arora, is seen as a co-judge in television reality shows India's Got Talent and India's Next Top Model Season 3.