Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday: Guests At Designer Abu Jani And Sandeep Khosla's Grand Diwali Party

Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla hosted a Diwali party on Friday, which was a grand, grand affair. Diwali is synonymous to grand and lavish parties and yesterday was one such night when a major chunk of Bollywood celebrities arrived at the glitzy Diwali bash hosted by the designer duo. The guest list included rumoured couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, filmmaker Karan Johar, parents-to-be Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Sidharth Malhotra, Swara Bhasker, Ananya Panday and Sikander Kher. Jaya Bachchan arrived with daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Director David Dhawan was spotted with wife Karuna Dhawan at the Diwali party. Natasha Poonawala and husband Adar were also seen entering the party venue. Swara Bhasker shared glimpses from the star-studded Diwali party on her Instagram stories. Shraddha Kapoor also shared a photo of herself from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's Diwali party.

Rumoured couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor arrived at the party venue in their respective cars. While Malaika was accompanied by designer Vikram Phadnis, Arjun came solo. Malaika and Arjun, who had earlier dismissed rumours about their speculated relationship and referred to each other as friends, are reportedly currently going "steady" and have decided to take their relationship a step ahead, a Filmfare report stated.

Parents-to-be Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi arrived at the party together. Neha was dressed in a pink traditional outfit and she accessorised her look with golden chandbalis and a pink bindi. Angad complemented his wife in a maroon kurta.

Ananya Panday, who will soon make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, was traditionally dressed for the occasion. Ananya wore a golden choli with a multicoloured lehenga. She arrived at the party with mom Bhavna Panday.

Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper in a black kurta. The actor arrived solo at Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's Diwali party.

Here are other guests, who arrived at Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's Diwali party in their festive best:

Meanwhile, Diwali parties kicked off this season with a Diwali-special bash for kids on Thursday, which was attended by Kareena Kapoor and her son Taimur. Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya were also present at the celebration.