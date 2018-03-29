Mahira Khan Dancing To UP Bihar Lootne At A Mehendi Is Breaking The Internet

Mahira Khan went to a friend's mehendi ceremony and burned the dance floor

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 29, 2018
Mahira Khan's dance has been shared by fan clubs (Image courtesy: mahirakhancrew)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. She danced to Sweety Tera Drama and other songs
  2. "Amazing dance," commented a user
  3. She went to a friend's mehendi ceremony
Pakistani actress Mahira Khan went to a friend's mehendi ceremony and burned the dance floor. A video of Mahira, dancing to Bollywood hits like Sweety Tera Drama and Koi Dekh Raha, is now viral and breaking the Internet. Mahira's dance video has been shared by various fan clubs of the actress on Instagram. HELLO! Pakistan has also shared the video and captioned it as, "Mahira Khan rocking the dance floor at a friend's mehendi last night." Full marks to Mahira for her dance moves, expressions and the group's synchronisation is just perfect. Mahira is beautifully dressed in a light green lehenga and has accentuated her look with a silver maangteeka and gajra. "Wow" and "amazing dance" are some of the comments posted. Watch Mahira Khan's dance video here.
 
 

QUEEN - #MahiraKhan

A post shared by Mahira Khan Fanpage. (@mahirakhancrew) on



Another video of her, dancing to Shilpa Shetty's famous song UP Bihar Lootne, has also been shared.
 
 

Mahira showing some moves at a recent wedding - #MahiraKhan

A post shared by Mahira Khan Fanpage. (@mahirakhancrew) on



Mahira has also shared a picture of herself (In the same outfit) with a man, who appears to be a friend and wrote, "You have my heart and I will always, always have your back."
 
 

You have my heart and I will always always have your back..

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on



Comments
On Wednesday, Mahira Khan was spotted on top of the trends list for her selfie with Fawad Khan. They met during the Pakistan Super League (PSL, the Pakistani version of Indian Premier League). Internet described their photo as "selfie of the year." It also features actor Hamza Ali Abbasi.
 

Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan, co-stars of 2011 television series Humsafar, have also worked in several advertorials together. Mahira made her debut in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2017's Raees while Fawad's first Hindi film was Khoobsurat(with Sonam Kapoor) and later starred in Kapoor & Sons (also starring Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra) and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, directed by Karan Johar.
 

