Viral: Mahira Khan And Fawad Khan's Selfie Is Driving The Internet Insane

Mahira Khan with Fawad Khan in Pakistan. (Image courtesy: Mahira Khan )

Highlights Fans of Mahira and Fawad have declared it 'selfie of the year' Mahira and Fawad co-star in upcoming film Maula Jatt 2 Mahira and Fawad's PSL teams competed recently

HAYEE MERE ALLAH THE MOST AWAITED SELFIE — Mahira Khan Gang (@mahirakhangang) March 26, 2018

Omg am I dreaming mk you shared a selfie of you and fawad with us finally damn — Durray shafaq (@shafake_durray) March 26, 2018

Thank you thank you thank you mk — Durray shafaq (@shafake_durray) March 26, 2018

Ufffffff! Finally we got an amazing selfie . #SelfieOfTheYear — (@bismanoor5) March 27, 2018

Finally #FawadMahira together! but but it wasn't necessary for #Hamza to be that 'Kabab Main Haddi'. — mahiraandfawadsquad (@mysteriousnimra) March 26, 2018