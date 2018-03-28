Viral: Mahira Khan And Fawad Khan's Selfie Is Driving The Internet Insane

Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan's reunion at the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL, the Pakistani version of Indian Premier League) has sent the Internet into a meltdown. Mahira Khan tweeted a selfie with her Humsafar co-star Fawad Khan and actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, which fans have declared "selfie of the year." Mahira and Hamza are brand ambassadors of PSL team Peshawar Zalmi, which played against Fawad Khan's Islamabad United in the finale. Mahira Khan captioned it: "Hogaya chase #PSL2018 #fatsosofMJ" Don't get baffled, we'll decode Mahira's cryptic caption. Last month, Mahira in a jestful manner said that Fawad's team could not chase the target but in the PSL finale match Islamabad United defeated Peshawar Zalmi. As for the hashtag "#fatsosofMJ" - that's a reference to Mahira, Fawad and Hamza Ali Abbasi's upcoming film Maula Jatt 2.
Highlights
- Fans of Mahira and Fawad have declared it 'selfie of the year'
- Mahira and Fawad co-star in upcoming film Maula Jatt 2
- Mahira and Fawad's PSL teams competed recently
Take a look at Mahira's selfie:
Hogaya chase #PSL2018#fatsosofMJpic.twitter.com/VRwVXOrzza— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) March 26, 2018
And here are some reactions:
HAYEE MERE ALLAH THE MOST AWAITED SELFIE— Mahira Khan Gang (@mahirakhangang) March 26, 2018
FINALLY #Fahira omg omg omg pic.twitter.com/Yw3PIAAWEw— Beenish. (@Chitchor_been) March 26, 2018
Omg am I dreaming mk you shared a selfie of you and fawad with us finally damn— Durray shafaq (@shafake_durray) March 26, 2018
Thank you thank you thank you mk— Durray shafaq (@shafake_durray) March 26, 2018
Ufffffff! Finally we got an amazing selfie . #SelfieOfTheYear— (@bismanoor5) March 27, 2018
This one did not like Hamza Ali Abbasi becoming "Kabab Main Haddi":
Finally #FawadMahira together! but but it wasn't necessary for #Hamza to be that 'Kabab Main Haddi'.— mahiraandfawadsquad (@mysteriousnimra) March 26, 2018
Fawad Khan has feaured in Bollywood films such as Khoobsurat (2016) and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil while Mahira debuted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2016's Raees.