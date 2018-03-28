Viral: Mahira Khan And Fawad Khan's Selfie Is Driving The Internet Insane

Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan co-starred in 2011 television series Humsafar

March 28, 2018
Mahira Khan with Fawad Khan in Pakistan. (Image courtesy: Mahira Khan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Fans of Mahira and Fawad have declared it 'selfie of the year'
  2. Mahira and Fawad co-star in upcoming film Maula Jatt 2
  3. Mahira and Fawad's PSL teams competed recently
Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan's reunion at the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL, the Pakistani version of Indian Premier League) has sent the Internet into a meltdown. Mahira Khan tweeted a selfie with her Humsafar co-star Fawad Khan and actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, which fans have declared "selfie of the year." Mahira and Hamza are brand ambassadors of PSL team Peshawar Zalmi, which played against Fawad Khan's Islamabad United in the finale. Mahira Khan captioned it: "Hogaya chase #PSL2018 #fatsosofMJ" Don't get baffled, we'll decode Mahira's cryptic caption. Last month, Mahira in a jestful manner said that Fawad's team could not chase the target but in the PSL finale match Islamabad United defeated Peshawar Zalmi. As for the hashtag "#fatsosofMJ" - that's a reference to Mahira, Fawad and Hamza Ali Abbasi's upcoming film Maula Jatt 2.

Take a look at Mahira's selfie:
 

And here are some reactions:
 
 
 
 
 

This one did not like Hamza Ali Abbasi becoming "Kabab Main Haddi":
 

Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan co-starred in 2011 television series Humsafar, for which they won a several awards. Apart from the TV show Fawad Khan and Mahira have made several advertisements together. Maula Jatt 2 is the first time Mahira and Fawad will appear in a film together. Maula Jatt 2 is a sequel to 1979 Pakistani cult classic Maula Jatt and it is directed by Bilal Lashari (Khuda Ke Liye).

Fawad Khan has feaured in Bollywood films such as Khoobsurat (2016) and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil while Mahira debuted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2016's Raees.

