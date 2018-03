Viral: Mahira Khan And Fawad Khan's Selfie Is Driving The Internet Insane

Highlights Fans of Mahira and Fawad have declared it 'selfie of the year' Mahira and Fawad co-star in upcoming film Maula Jatt 2 Mahira and Fawad's PSL teams competed recently

HAYEE MERE ALLAH THE MOST AWAITED SELFIE — Mahira Khan Gang (@mahirakhangang) March 26, 2018

Omg am I dreaming mk you shared a selfie of you and fawad with us finally damn — Durray shafaq (@shafake_durray) March 26, 2018

Thank you thank you thank you mk — Durray shafaq (@shafake_durray) March 26, 2018

Ufffffff! Finally we got an amazing selfie . #SelfieOfTheYear — (@bismanoor5) March 27, 2018

Finally #FawadMahira together! but but it wasn't necessary for #Hamza to be that 'Kabab Main Haddi'. — mahiraandfawadsquad (@mysteriousnimra) March 26, 2018

Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan's reunion at the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL, the Pakistani version of Indian Premier League) has sent the Internet into a meltdown. Mahira Khan tweeted a selfie with herco-star Fawad Khan and actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, which fans have declared "selfie of the year." Mahira and Hamza are brand ambassadors of PSL team Peshawar Zalmi, which played against Fawad Khan's Islamabad United in the finale. Mahira Khan captioned it: "Hogaya chase #PSL2018 #fatsosofMJ" Don't get baffled, we'll decode Mahira's cryptic caption. Last month, Mahira in a jestful manner said that Fawad's team could not chase the target but in the PSL finale match Islamabad United defeated Peshawar Zalmi. As for the hashtag "#fatsosofMJ" - that's a reference to Mahira, Fawad and Hamza Ali Abbasi's upcoming filmTake a look at Mahira's selfie:And here are some reactions:This one did not like Hamza Ali Abbasi becoming "": Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan co-starred in 2011 television series, for which they won a several awards. Apart from the TV show Fawad Khan and Mahira have made several advertisements together.is the first time Mahira and Fawad will appear in a film together.is a sequel to 1979 Pakistani cult classicand it is directed by Bilal Lashari ().Fawad Khan has feaured in Bollywood films such as Khoobsurat (2016) andwhile Mahira debuted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2016's