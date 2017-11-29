On Fawad Khan's Birthday, A Khoobsurat Wish From Sonam Kapoor Sonam Kapoor posted a sweet wish for Fawad Khan on his 36th birthday

Share EMAIL PRINT Fawad Khan with Sonam Kapoor. (Image courtesy: Sonam Kapoor) New Delhi: Highlights Sonam Kapoor posts a sweet wish for Fawad Khan Sonam and Fawad co-starred in Khoobsurat Fawad featured in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Khoobsurat birthday wish from none other than actress Sonam Kapoor. Sonam tweeted a heartfelt birthday wish for her Khoobsurat co-star: "A very Happy Birthday Fawad! Hope you receive all the joy and happiness on this special day!" Sonam dug out an adorable picture of herself with Fawad, which seems to be from the sets of their film. Fawad was born in 1981 in Karachi. He starred and TV shows such as Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Humsafar, which gained him immense popularity.



See Sonam's birthday wish for Fawad here:

A very Happy Birthday Fawad! Hope you receive all the joy & happiness on this special day! @_fawadakhan_pic.twitter.com/ueSK6j3ofT — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) November 29, 2017



Adorable, isn't it?



In 2001 Fawad made his television debut in Jutt and Bond and was later featured in 2008 TV series Satrangi. In 2011, Fawad Khan co-starred Mahira Khan in the romantic drama Humsafar, which was a hit. He has featured in TV series, including Daastan (2010), Akbari Asghari (2011), Kuch Pyar Ka Pagalpan (2011), Zindagi Gulzar Hai (2012) and Numm (2013).



Fawad Khan's bollywood debut was with Sonam Kapoor in Khoobsurat. The movie didn't do well at the box office but Fawad and Sonam's chemistry became a hit. Fawad also won a Filmfare award for Best Debut male for the film. Later, Fawad featured in Kapoor & Sons, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Rishi Kapoor and in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, co-starring Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.



, directed by sister Rhea Kapoor. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar. Sonam also has Akshay Kumar's Padman in the pipeline.



We wish Fawad Khan a very Happy Birthday.



