Mahesh Bhatt On <i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i>: 'Aryan Khan Will Sparkle If He Has What Shah Rukh Does'

Aryan Khan steps behind the camera with his directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, premiering Thursday, September 18, 2025 on Netflix. Produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, the series marks a major milestone for Shah Rukh's eldest son as he makes his own mark in the industry.

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt - who directed Shah Rukh in Chaahat (1996) and Duplicate (1998) - reflected on Aryan's debut and the pressures faced by star kids.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Mahesh Bhatt said, "I think there is a pressure around the person and the family. But I think Shah Rukh is very sane. He is a person who has a status of a super super star, and he has endured it for years and it's because of the mettle that he has. It's not something you can borrow from your box office figures. It is just there. He came with it when he walked in front of the camera for the first time."

He believes the environment at home "must have given the child (Aryan Khan) all the mental support system to go out there and face one irreversible harsh truth that's applicable to all entertainers all through time, this world hates failure and worships success".

But Bhatt also stressed that the industry offers everyone a chance.

He said, "Anybody can come here and be embarrassed. Like Shah Rukh came from Delhi with nothing but himself. So, the child, if he has it, he will sparkle. Yes, you have to deal with environmental hazards, you will have trolls. Irrespective of how brilliant you are, somebody out there will be out there to get you. Well, that will impact you. You will pretend that it will not impact you, but every entertainer wants everybody in the world to like what he/she creates. And you'll learn to put up with the discomfort of not being liked."

Talking about the pressure that star kids face he said, "Yes, the pressure on the star kids is enormous. But one of the most brilliant things about this business is you can't hand it over. It just blooms. Yes, access is success. To get access is difficult but that access doesn't guarantee you anything."

The Ba***ds of Bollywood stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya and Raghav Juyal. Officially announced on February 3, 2025, it follows an ambitious outsider and his friends as they navigate the dazzling yet uncertain world of Bollywood. The show is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also share writing credits with Aryan Khan.

