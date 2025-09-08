"<i>3 Khan Ek Saath</i>" In <i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i>: Internet Cheers For Aryan Khan, Says "<i>Jo Abhi Tak Koi Nahi Kar Paya...</i>"

Bollywood fans are losing their minds after Netflix dropped the trailer of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Aryan Khan's much-awaited directorial debut. What has left cinephiles most stunned is the reunion no one saw coming, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan appearing together on screen for the first time ever.
What's Happening
- The series introduces Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), a dream-chaser trying to make it big in the glamorous yet cutthroat world of Bollywood. While the story promises high drama, what fans can't get over is the sight of the three biggest superstars of Indian cinema finally sharing the screen.
- Interestingly, Salman Khan had already made a blink-and-miss appearance in the preview of the show, while today's trailer gave the first clear glimpses of Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. This combination of all three Khans has sent fans into overdrive.
- Social media erupted within minutes of the trailer launch. A user wrote, "3 Khan ek sath, jo abhi tak koi nhi kar paya woh Aryan khan karke dekhaya .. Pure Bollywood ko utha ke leke ayaa #TheBadsOfBollywood pe".
- Another fan raved, "For the FIRST time ever the 3 Khans unite! #SalmanKhan x #AamirKhan x #ShahRukhKhan in #TheBadsOfBollywood. The trailer is an absolute blast, maza hi aa gaya. And what an entry for #AryanKhan into #Bollywood".
- The excitement continued with another post reading, "Not one... not two... but ALL THREE KHANS !! Aryan Khan's #TheBadsofBollywood is about to shake the OTT world this September!"
- A fourth comment summed up the fan frenzy, "Shah Rukh Khan Sir, Salman Khan Sir and Aamir Khan Sir!!. The three KHANS of Indian Cinema in one frame. The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is surely going to break all records and will create history".
Background
The Ba***ds of Bollywood follows Aasmaan's journey as he faces challenges in the industry, particularly a clash with superstar Ajay Talvar (Bobby Deol). Alongside him are his best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal), manager Sanya (Anya Singh) and a supportive family led by Mona Singh, Vijayant Kohli and Manoj Pahwa.
The show boasts cameos by some of the biggest names in cinema including Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, SS Rajamouli, Karan Johar, Disha Patani and rapper Badshah. Adding to the hype is its music, with Shashwat Sachdev helming the soundtrack and Anirudh Ravichander contributing a chartbuster sung by Arijit Singh.
Set to premiere on September 18, Aryan Khan's debut is already being called one of the most explosive OTT launches of the year.