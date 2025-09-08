"<i>3 Khan Ek Saath</i>" In <i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i>: Internet Cheers For Aryan Khan, Says "<i>Jo Abhi Tak Koi Nahi Kar Paya...</i>"

Background

The Ba***ds of Bollywood follows Aasmaan's journey as he faces challenges in the industry, particularly a clash with superstar Ajay Talvar (Bobby Deol). Alongside him are his best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal), manager Sanya (Anya Singh) and a supportive family led by Mona Singh, Vijayant Kohli and Manoj Pahwa.

The show boasts cameos by some of the biggest names in cinema including Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, SS Rajamouli, Karan Johar, Disha Patani and rapper Badshah. Adding to the hype is its music, with Shashwat Sachdev helming the soundtrack and Anirudh Ravichander contributing a chartbuster sung by Arijit Singh.

Set to premiere on September 18, Aryan Khan's debut is already being called one of the most explosive OTT launches of the year.