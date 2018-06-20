Maheep Kapoor's Keeping Up With The Kardashians, She's 'Hunting For Kim And Kanye' In LA

Look who's Keeping Up With The Kardashians - Maheep Kapoor. Actor Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep are holidaying in Los Angeles with their children Shanaya and Jahaan along with their friends Bhavana and Chunky Panday and their daughter Rysa. Their elder daughter Ananya is filming Student Of The Year 2 in Mumbai. Maheep shared some photos from her LA vacation diaries on Instagram and in her latest post (featuring Jahaan in the driver's seat of a McLaren) she let her Instafam know that they're 'hunting for Kim (Kardashian) and Kanye (West).' In one of the hashtags she added: "We spotted a Kardashian." Bhavana wrote in comments, "Crazy night" and we're ready to take her word for it.
Check out Maheep Kapoor's post:
Her previous Instagram entries prove that the Kapoors are thoroughly enjoying their time in LA:
On the post above, Sanjay Kapoor's brother Anil Kapoor commented that Shanaya is "India's answer to Catherine Zeta-Jones." Recently, Sanjay Kapoor revealed that Shanaya might make a career in Bollywood but added, "she hasn't signed anything till now; she's too young." Shanaya's cousin Janhvi is making her Bollywood debut (in Dhadak) this year.
Also, take a look at pictures posted by Bhavana Panday:
Maheep Kapoor is a jewellery designer while Sanjay Kapoor is an actor filmmaker. He was recently seen in Lust Stories, in the segment directed by Dibakar Banerjee. Before that Sanjay Kapoor headlined the cast of TV show Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara.
Sanjay Kapoor has also featured in films like Mubarakan, Luck By Chance and Shaandaar