Khushi Kapoor And Anshula Attend Cousin Shanaya's Graduation Ceremony

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya graduated from high school on Saturday

Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula at Shanaya's graduation day (Courtesy: sanjaykapoor)

New Delhi: 

  1. "Wasn't she in kindergarten just yesterday?" Maheep captioned her post
  2. Anshula also shared a picture of Shanaya
  3. Shanaya is the elder child of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor
Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya graduated from high school on Saturday. Besides her parents and brother Jahaan, Shanaya's cousins Khushi and Anshula (Boney Kapoor's daughters) also joined her for the big day at her school. Sanjay and Maheep have shared several pictures from Shanaya's graduation ceremony. "Wasn't she in kindergarten just yesterday?" Maheep captioned one of the posts, where Anshula can be seen receiving her degree. Shanaya's dad Sanjay Kapoor shared a fabulous photo of her and wrote, "Keep smiling like this, the sun will always shine on you." Shanaya, 18, is the elder child of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor.

Take a look at Shanaya's graduation ceremony pictures.
 
 

Father of a graduate #shanayakapoor

A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on


 
 
 

#FamJam @ #Graduation

A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) on

 
 

Keep smiling like this the sun will always shine on u #graduationday

A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on



Her cousin Anshula shared a collage of Shanaya from her transformation to a kindergarten student to being a graduate. "I could swear you were in kindergarten like yesterday, Shanaya Kapoor, when I gave you that 'fringe' haircut, bro!" Anshula wrote.
 


(Congratulations, Shanaya).

A month ago, Shanaya showed up at her school's party looking like this.
 


For cousin Sonam Kapoor's wedding festivities also, Shanaya was dressed to impress.
 
 

Feeling her prettiest in #AbuSandeep #EverydayPhenomenal #Love

A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) on


 
 
 

#everydayphenomenal

A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) on



Soon after Sonam and Anand Ahuja's wedding, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep, Shanaya and Jahaan flew to London for a brief trip.
 
 

#Mood

A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) on


 
 

My sunshine on a rainy day #rainylondon

A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on



Suhana (Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's daughter) and Ananya (Chunky Panday and Bhavana's daughter) are Shanaya's close friends. The trio made the spotlight follow them at SRK's 52nd birthday in Alibaug last November. Suhana is currently finishing school while Ananya is shooting for her debut film Student Of The Year 2 with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.
 

