Khushi Kapoor And Anshula Attend Cousin Shanaya's Graduation Ceremony

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya graduated from high school on Saturday. Besides her parents and brother Jahaan, Shanaya's cousins Khushi and Anshula (Boney Kapoor's daughters) also joined her for the big day at her school. Sanjay and Maheep have shared several pictures from Shanaya's graduation ceremony. "Wasn't she in kindergarten just yesterday?" Maheep captioned one of the posts, where Anshula can be seen receiving her degree. Shanaya's dad Sanjay Kapoor shared a fabulous photo of her and wrote, "Keep smiling like this, the sun will always shine on you." Shanaya, 18, is the elder child of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor.
Her cousin Anshula shared a collage of Shanaya from her transformation to a kindergarten student to being a graduate. "I could swear you were in kindergarten like yesterday, Shanaya Kapoor, when I gave you that 'fringe' haircut, bro!" Anshula wrote.
A month ago, Shanaya showed up at her school's party looking like this.
For cousin Sonam Kapoor's wedding festivities also, Shanaya was dressed to impress.
Soon after Sonam and Anand Ahuja's wedding, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep, Shanaya and Jahaan flew to London for a brief trip.
Suhana (Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's daughter) and Ananya (Chunky Panday and Bhavana's daughter) are Shanaya's close friends. The trio made the spotlight follow them at SRK's 52nd birthday in Alibaug last November. Suhana is currently finishing school while Ananya is shooting for her debut film Student Of The Year 2 with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.