At Mohit Marwah's Wedding Festivities, Sridevi And Shanaya Rock The Party. Missing - Sonam And Janhvi

Sonam and Janhvi Kapoor are apparently caught up with their respective work commitments

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 20, 2018 10:00 IST
Shanaya with her brother Jahaan and Cousin Rhea in Al Ras Khaimah. (Image courtesy: Maheep Kapoor)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Mohit is marrying his long-time girlfriend Antra Motiwala
  2. Their wedding ceremony will reportedly take place today in Al Ras Khaimah
  3. A mehendi ceremony was held on Monday followed by an evening event
Actor Mohit Marwah's wedding celebrations are in full swing with back-to-back rocking ceremonies. After a sun-kissed mehendi ceremony in Al Ras Khaimah in UAE, the Kapoors geared up for a glitzy cocktail night. Sridevi, Shanaya Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and the others, dressed in their party best, enjoyed with Mohit and his fiancée Antra Motiwala. Sridevi, who wore a Manish Malhotra ensemble in the day, opted for Faraz Manan couture for the evening event. Shanaya looked uber-chic at the mehendi function and later in the evening. Her 'proud dad' Sanjay Kapoor shared a picture and captioned it: "You were amazing tonight." Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep also shared pictures featuring the other Kapoors and their guests.
 
 

@farazmanan thank you so much for the beautiful outfit

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on


 
 

Proud dad u were amazing tonight #antumoh

A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on

 
 

#Mine

A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) on

 
 

#ladiesman #Jahaan

A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) on



Mohit Marwah and Antra Motiwala's wedding ceremony will reportedly take place today. So far, Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor have missed the first day of the celebrations. Sonam, who was recently seen in PadMan, is apparently caught up with her work commitments, just as Janhvi, who is busy filming her Bollywood debut project Dhadak.

Here are some pictures from Mohit Marwah and Antra Motiwala's mehendi ceremony:
 
 

The Fun and Cool @antara_m @mohitmarwah wedding celebrations begin ...#antumoh

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

 


Mohit is the son of Reena Marwah, who is Boney, Anil and Sanjay Kapoor's sister. His father Sandeep Marwah is the founder of Noida Film City and his younger brother Akshay is a producer. Sonam, Rhea, Arjun, Anshula, Shanaya, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor are Mohit's cousins.

Mohit Marwah made his Bollywood debut in 2014's Fugly. He followed it up with short films such as Strangers In The Night (directed by Shakun Batra) and Love Shots - The Big Date. He was last seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Raag Desh.

