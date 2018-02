At Mohit Marwah's Wedding Festivities, Sridevi And Shanaya Rock The Party. Missing - Sonam And Janhvi

Highlights Mohit is marrying his long-time girlfriend Antra Motiwala Their wedding ceremony will reportedly take place today in Al Ras Khaimah A mehendi ceremony was held on Monday followed by an evening event

Proud dad u were amazing tonight #antumoh A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on Feb 19, 2018 at 4:38pm PST

#Mine A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) on Feb 19, 2018 at 4:47pm PST

#ladiesman #Jahaan A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) on Feb 19, 2018 at 5:06pm PST

Actor Mohit Marwah's wedding celebrations are in full swing with back-to-back rocking ceremonies. After a sun-kissedceremony in Al Ras Khaimah in UAE, the Kapoors geared up for a glitzy cocktail night. Sridevi, Shanaya Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and the others, dressed in their party best, enjoyed with Mohit and his fiancée Antra Motiwala . Sridevi, who wore a Manish Malhotra ensemble in the day, opted for Faraz Manan couture for the evening event. Shanaya looked uber-chic at thefunction and later in the evening. Her 'proud dad' Sanjay Kapoor shared a picture and captioned it: "You were amazing tonight." Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep also shared pictures featuring the other Kapoors and their guests.Mohit Marwah and Antra Motiwala's wedding ceremony will reportedly take place today. So far, Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor have missed the first day of the celebrations. Sonam, who was recently seen in, is apparently caught up with her work commitments, just as Janhvi, who is busy filming her Bollywood debut projectHere are some pictures from Mohit Marwah and Antra Motiwala's mehendi ceremony Mohit is the son of Reena Marwah, who is Boney, Anil and Sanjay Kapoor's sister. His father Sandeep Marwah is the founder of Noida Film City and his younger brother Akshay is a producer. Sonam, Rhea, Arjun, Anshula, Shanaya, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor are Mohit's cousins.Mohit Marwah made his Bollywood debut in 2014's. He followed it up with short films such as(directed by Shakun Batra) and. He was last seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia's