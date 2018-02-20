At Mohit Marwah's Wedding Festivities, Sridevi And Shanaya Rock The Party. Missing - Sonam And Janhvi

Actor Mohit Marwah's wedding celebrations are in full swing with back-to-back rocking ceremonies. After a sun-kissed mehendi ceremony in Al Ras Khaimah in UAE, the Kapoors geared up for a glitzy cocktail night. Sridevi, Shanaya Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and the others, dressed in their party best, enjoyed with Mohit and his fiancée Antra Motiwala. Sridevi, who wore a Manish Malhotra ensemble in the day, opted for Faraz Manan couture for the evening event. Shanaya looked uber-chic at the mehendi function and later in the evening. Her 'proud dad' Sanjay Kapoor shared a picture and captioned it: "You were amazing tonight." Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep also shared pictures featuring the other Kapoors and their guests.
Highlights
- Mohit is marrying his long-time girlfriend Antra Motiwala
- Their wedding ceremony will reportedly take place today in Al Ras Khaimah
- A mehendi ceremony was held on Monday followed by an evening event
Mohit Marwah and Antra Motiwala's wedding ceremony will reportedly take place today. So far, Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor have missed the first day of the celebrations. Sonam, who was recently seen in PadMan, is apparently caught up with her work commitments, just as Janhvi, who is busy filming her Bollywood debut project Dhadak.
Here are some pictures from Mohit Marwah and Antra Motiwala's mehendi ceremony:
Comments
Mohit Marwah made his Bollywood debut in 2014's Fugly. He followed it up with short films such as Strangers In The Night (directed by Shakun Batra) and Love Shots - The Big Date. He was last seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Raag Desh.