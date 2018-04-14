Wait. Stop. And See. What Khushi Kapoor Wore To Prom Night

Khushi Kapoor, Sridevi's younger daughter, has upped the fashion game by large, especially after she attended prom party in a traffic-stopping ensemble. Photos of Khushi from her prom night have been shared by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri on Instagram and also on Rhea Kapoor's Instagram stories. Khushi, all of 17, wore a floor sweeping ensemble with thigh high slits by Falguni And Shane Peacock. Khushi accessorised with the bare minimum - a couple of finger rings and that's it - and let her ensemble do the talking. Khushi Kapoor is a student of Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, which is also attended by Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor.
It appears Khushi had a little photoshoot before she headed to prom. The designer duo were also in awe of the ease with which Khushi carried off the ensemble: "The extremely stunning Khushi Kapoor," they Instagrammed. Meanwhile, Khushi also got a thumbs-up from cousin-actress Sonam Kapoor, a bona fide fashionista, who reviewed Khushi's look as "stunning."
Here's how she stole the limelight at the high school party!
Khushi Kapoor looking drop-dead gorgeous at the photoshoot:
Meanwhile at the prom, Shanaya Kapoor was also spotted in a glitter gown Nadine Dhody. "In a stunning Nadine Dhody gown," Maheep Kapoor captioned the photo.
Commentsher elder sister Janhvi Kapoor often feature in headlines for their chic wardrobe experiments. While there's no buzz about Khushi's Bollywood dreams, Janhvi is all set for her big fat Bollywood debut. Janhvi's maiden Bollywood film Dhadak is with Ishaan Khatter and is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Dhadak releases in July.
