Lust Stories 2 Teaser Eclipsed By Comments On Tamannaah And Vijay Varma

Stills from the Lust Stories 2 teaser. (courtesy: YouTube)

The teaser of the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2 released on Tuesday afternoon and it navigated its way to the top of trends list soon after it released. The teaser consists of four anthology stories. However, there is one pairing in the film that the Internet is most thrilled about - Vijay Varma and Tamannaah, who are rumoured to be dating in real life as well. On the post shared by Vijay Varma, the comments are all about Tamannaah. An Instagram user wrote, "You and Tamannaah, Oh my God." "Meri tamannaah hai ki aapki yeh series bahut hit ho (I wish for this series to be a big hit)," a second read. A third added, "Humari tamannah hai ki aapki story tamam darshakon ko pasand aye ( we wish that your story is liked by the audience)," inputs from another user. "So we get to see you and Tammy," another one added. "Can't wait to see my most favourite actors Vijay and Tamannaah," another comment read.

Vijay Varma captioned the post, "Fall in love with lust all over again, because Lust Stories 2 is coming back, only on Netflix #LustStories2OnNetflix."

This is what Vijay Varma posted:

Check out the teaser of Lust Stories 2 here:

Tamannaah And Vijay Varma's dating rumours began last year after they attended Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert together in December last year and shared pictures from it. The actors are frequently spotted together.

Lust Stories 2 is an anthology of four stories directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki and Sujoy Ghosh. The ensemble cast includes Kajol, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, Neena Gupta and Kumud Mishra.