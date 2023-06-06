Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Love, Lust And Everything In Between. Bonus - A Stellar Cast

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah in Lust Stories 2. (courtesy: YouTube)

The makers of Lust Stories 2 announced the second installment of the anthology series by sharing the teaser from the film and the ensemble cast of the film is stellar. The film explores the concepts of modern day relationships, its complexities and everything that comes with it. Lust Stories 2 is an anthology of four stories directed by ace directors Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki and Sujoy Ghosh. Wait it gets better, the cast includes Kajol, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, Neena Gupta and Kumud Mishra.

The teaser begins with Neena Gupta as an elderly woman giving marital advice to a couple - which one we can't say. The teaser then shows montage sequences of Kajol laughing with all her heart. A few new pairings will be seen - Vijay Varma and Tamannaah (rumoured to be dating IRL) and Mrunal Thakur and Angad Bedi are seen dancing together in another montage. Excited much?

Check out the teaser of Lust Stories 2 here:

Netflix India announced the project by sharing this clip and the caption on it read, "Do you believe in lust at first sight? 'Cause we're here to walk by again. Brand new stories with a grand new cast. Lust Stories 2 coming soon, only on Netflix! #LustStories2OnNetflix."

The first rendition of Lust Stories was directed by Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee. It was nominated in 2 categories at the 2019 International Emmys - Best TV Movie/Mini-Series and Best Actress for Radhika Apte.The film's elaborate cast included Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Manisha Koirala, Radhika Apte, Sanjay Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Neil Bhoopalam.