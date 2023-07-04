Lust Stories 2 BTS: Find Someone Who Looks At You The Way Tamannaah Looks At Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah on the sets. (courtesy: netflix_in)

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are making all the right noises. Be it their impeccable chemistry in Lust Stories 2 or the off-camera banter, the two never fail to set couple goals. Tamannaah and Vijay recently provided a confirmation on their relationship. Now, we have come across a behind-the-scenes video from the Lust Stories 2 segment featuring the two stars. From Tamannaah trying to make Vijay laugh in the middle of a serious scene to director Sujoy Ghosh's banter with the crew, the clip is all things fun. Sharing it on Instagram, Netflix, the streaming partner for Lust Stories 2, wrote, “Love, laughter, and lust, find all three in Lust Stories 2 now streaming only on Netflix.”

Lust Stories 2 released on June 29. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma started dating after working on the project. Remember when Vijay Varma revealed that he and Tamannaah “broke the ice” at Sujoy Ghosh's office? Vijay told Instant Bollywood, “I met her [Tamannaah] for the reading at Sujoy Ghosh's office. I think we broke the ice there. We shared our journey. She said ‘I have been working for the last 17 years. I had a no-kiss policy in my contract.' And then, she was like ‘I have not done anything like this before.' In the end, she told me that ‘You are the first actor I am going to be kissing on screen'. I was like ‘Thank you'.”

Director Sujoy Ghosh also spoke about casting Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma together. “I was working with Vijay on another film earlier and then Tamannaah came in. We both wanted to work together and it just happened. I gave them the script. Tamannaah liked the script, and Vijay liked the script. Tamannaah had some questions; Vijay answered those questions and then…game on,” he told Pinkvilla.

Lust Stories 2 also stars Kajol, Neena Gupta, Angad Bedi, Kumud Misha and Mrunal Thakur, among others.