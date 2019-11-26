International Emmy Awards 2019: No Wins For India - But A For Effort

International Emmys 2019: Radhika Apte on the red carpet (courtesy AFP)

"Whether we win or lose, we will party," director Karan Johar told NDTV ahead of the International Emmy Awards in New York this morning - and that's just what they did. India had something of a moment at the International Emmys this year. Netflix anthology Lust Stories, a chapter of which Karan Johar directed, was nominated for two International Emmys - Best TV Movie/Mini-Series (won by the show Safe Harbour) and Best Actress for Radhika Apte (the award eventually went to Hungarian actress Marina Gera for Orok Tel). Sacred Games, another Netflix offering, was up for Best Drama Series, won by McMafia. Reality show The Remix was up for Best Non-Scripted Entertainment and Witness: India's Forbidden Love for Best Documentary. The awards were won respectively by The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night and Bellingcat - Truth In A Post-Truth World.

For director Anurag Kashyap and actors Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the nominations were a double triumph - Anurag directs both Sacred Games and a chapter of Lust Stories; Radhika also stars in Sacred Games; Nawazuddin stars in both Sacred Games and winning show McMafia.

Despite the absence of wins, a good time was clearly had by all. Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap even snagged a picture with Game Of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D B Weiss, recipients of the special Founders Award:

Honoured to have met the #GOT#GameofThrones prolific producers! David Benoif and D. B Weiss At the @iemmyspic.twitter.com/2XnIMEppvL — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 26, 2019

In our book, Team India are winners anyway. This is how much fun they had:

Radhika Apte on International Emmys red carpet. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Kubbra Sait with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap at the International Emmys in New York.

Sadhana Subramaniam at the International Emmys in New York.

The red carpet at the International Emmys was bursting with India represent - Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap, Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait, Lust Stories directors Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee, Sacred Games director Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Ronnie Screwvala, the team of The Remix and many others.

The International Emmys, now in its 47th year, also held a festival over the weekend in New York, ahead of the award ceremony.

List of International Emmy winners here:

Best Drama Series: McMafia (UK)

Best Comedy Series: Especial De Natal Porta Dos Fundos (The Last Hangover) (Brazil)

Best Actress: Marina Gera Orok Tel (Eternal Winter) (Hungary)

Best Actor: Haluk Bilginer, Sahsiyet (Persona) (Turkey)

Best TV Movie/Mini-Series: Safe Harbour (Australia)

Best Short-Form Series: Hack The City (Brazil)

Best Non-English Language US Primetime Program: Falco

Best Telenovela: La Reina Del Flow (The Queen Of Flow)

Best Documentary: Bellingcat - Truth In A Post-Truth World (Netherlands)

Best Arts Programming: Dance Or Die (Netherlands)

Best Non-Scripted Entertainment: The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night (UK)

