International Emmy Awards 2019: Radhika Apte, Team Sacred Games Dazzle On The Red Carpet

International Emmy Awards 2019 - Radhika Apte on the red carpet. (Image courtesy: iemmys)

Highlights Radhika wore a fabulous illusion ruffled gown Nawazuddin and Kubbra Sait walked the red carpet for Sacred Games Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar joined team Lust Stories

Actress Radhika Apte, who is in the running for the Best Actress award for her role on Lust Stories, arrived in style on the red carpet of the International Emmy Awards, currently being held in New York. The 34-year-old actress opted for a fabulous illusion dress which she wore with minimal accessories. Radhika tied her hair in a sleek back bun and finished out her look with a dash of red. Apart from Radhika, team Lust Stories, including directors Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee, also walked the red carpet on Monday night (which is early Tuesday morning in India). Lust Stories, a Netflix anthology, is nominated in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category.

Here are pictures from International Emmys red carpet:

Radhika also joined team Sacred Games, nominated for the Best Drama Series, on the red carpet. Radhika featured in a prominent role in the first season of the show, which was headlined by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan. Sacred Games actress Kubbra Sait also posed with the team, which included directors Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.

Here's a glimpse of team Sacred Games on the International Emmys red carpet:

It's a big night for Indian television at the International Emmys as The Remix is in the running for the Best Non-Scripted Entertainment category. Witness: India's Forbidden Love is also up for Best Documentary.

