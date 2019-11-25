International Emmy Awards 2019: Radhika Apte Proudly Poses With Nomination Medal. 'So Honoured,' She Says

International Emmy Awards 2019: Radhika Apte shared this picture. (Image courtesy: radhikaofficial)

Radhika Apte, who is in the running for the Best Actress in a Drama Series award for her role in Lust Stories at the International Emmy Awards 2019, was elated after being presented with the 'nomination medal' over the weekend in New York. The 34-year-old actress shared a picture of the medal on Instagram and wrote, "Nomination medal! Thank you International Emmys! Every nominee was given a medal today... So honoured! Looking forward to the main ceremony on Monday." She also shared a picture of herself with the medal from a BTS photoshoot at the International Emmys nomination medal ceremony held in NYC. For the ceremony, Radhika wore a Bibhu Mohapatra outfit and she proudly showed her 'nomination medal.' The nominees for the International Emmys were announced in September this year while the main award ceremony will be hosted on Monday evening in the US (which is Tuesday early morning in India).

Here are pictures shared by Radhika Apte:

Earlier, speaking to news agency IANS, Radhika Apte said that she was 'thrilled' about Indian content being at par with the international shows. "It's a great feeling to be appreciated for your efforts and also I'm thrilled that Indian content is at par with today's world television," she told IANS and added, "The new digital platforms have made it possible for us to better our content and have given us the platform to put it up. I'm absolutely thrilled that both Sacred Games and Lust Stories are nominated."

Radhka Apte's Best Actress nomination isn't the only highlight for Indian viewers as popular Netflix series Sacred Games and anthology Lust Stories secured a nod each in the Best Drama Series and the Best Mini-Series categories, respectively. In addition, a documentary, titled India's Forbidden Love, on honour killings has been nominated in the Best Documentary category.

