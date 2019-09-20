International Emmys 2019: What Radhika Apte Said About Being Nominated For Best Actress

Radhika Apte photographed in Mumbai.

Radhika Apte, who recently received an International Emmys nomination for Best Actress for her performance in Netflix's Lust Stories, has more than just one reason to rejoice. The 34-year-old actress was also a part of Netflix's Sacred Games and Lust Stories - both of which have received nominations in the Best Drama and the Best Mini Series categories, respectively (but more on that later). This is the story of what Radhika Apte has to say about receiving a nomination for one of the biggest awards. "It's a great feeling to be appreciated for your efforts and also I'm thrilled that Indian content is at par with today's world television," Radhika Apte told news agency IANS.

An excited Radhika Apte added, "The new digital platforms have made it possible for us to better our content and have given us the platform to put it up. I'm absolutely thrilled that both Sacred Games and Lust Stories are nominated." Radika Apte will be competing against Jenna Coleman, who has been nominated for the Australian miniseries The Cry, Marjorie Estiano (who received a nomination for Under Pressure - Season 2) and Marina Gera for her performance in Orok Tel.

On Thursday night, filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Karan Johar shared the big news about receiving International Emmy nominations on their respective social media accounts.

Lust Stories is a collection of four short films which redefine modern day relationships. The films have been directed by Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee. The film's ensemble cast includes Radhika Apte, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Sanjay Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Akash Thosar, Neha Dhupia and Bhumi Pednekar.

Meanwhile, Sacred Games, directed by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Neeraj Ghaywan, showcases the story of crime lord Ganesh Gaitonde (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui), who challenges a righteous cop Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) to save Mumbai from getting destroyed in 25 days.

The 2019 International Emmy Awards will be hosted on November 25 in New York .

