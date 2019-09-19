Emmys 2019: Netflix's Anthology Lust Stories Gets A Nomination. 'Our Quartet Rocks,' Tweets Karan Johar

Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal in a still from Lust Stories. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

It's a big day for the makers of Lust Stories and why shouldn't it be? The film just received an Emmys nomination after all. Yes, you read that right. Karan Johar, who directed one of the segments of the film, shared the big news on his Twitter profile on Thursday evening and he wrote: "So proud and excited that our anthology Lust Stories is nominated at the Emmys." In his tweet, the 47-year-old filmmaker thanked his fellow directors Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee and added, "Our quartet rocks. Thanks for the support." The film has received a nomination in the TV Movie/Mini Series category.

Karan Johar shared a screenshot of the list of all the nominees in the TV Movie/Mini Series category at the Emmys on his Twitter profile. Take a look at Karan Johar's tweet here:

Lust Stories is a collection of four short films which redefine modern day relationships. The films feature Radhika Apte, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Sanjay Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Akash Thosar, Neha Dhupia and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles.

Lust Stories is an anthology which perfectly encapsulates the essence of modern love and its complexities. The film marks the reunion of Bollywood filmmakers Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap, who have helmed projects from drastically different genres. The quartet previously collaborated to make the 2013 anthology Bombay Talkies.

Lust Stories was jointly produced under Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP movies and Ashi Dua's Flying Unicorn Entertainment. The film was distributed by Netflix India and it premiered on June 15 last year.

