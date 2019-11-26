International Emmy Awards 2019: Karan Johar Tweets Game Of Thrones Moment

International Emmys: Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap with GoT producers (courtesy karanjohar)

Highlights KJo bumped into David Benioff and D.B. Weiss The 'GoT' creators will be honoured with a special award KJo is at the International Emmys for 'Lust Stories'

The 47th edition of the International Emmy Awards threw up a Game Of Thrones moment for Karan Johar. The 47-year-old filmmaker is in New York for Lust Stories, nominated in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category (which was won by the series Safe Harbour). Soon after checking into New York Hilton Hotel, the venue for this year's International Emmy Awards, Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap (who is one of the directors of Lust Stories as well as Best Drama Series nominee Sacred Games), bumped into the creators and producers of Game Of Thrones David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, who have been selected by the jury for a special Founders Award. Karan Johar's excitement spilled onto Twitter, where he shared a photo of the meeting and wrote: "Honoured to have met Game Of Thrones' prolific producers! David Benioff and D. B. Weiss at the International Emmy Awards."

Take a look at Karan Johar's tweet here:

Honoured to have met the #GOT#GameofThrones prolific producers! David Benoif and D. B Weiss At the @iemmyspic.twitter.com/2XnIMEppvL — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 26, 2019

Earlier, Karan Johar was spotted on the red carpet with his fellow directors of Lust Stories Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee, along with the producers of the show. The Best TV Movie/Mini-Series award eventually went to Safe Harbour.

Actress Radhika Apte, who has a Best Actress nomination for Lust Stories, dazzled on the red carpet in an illusion dress. Radhika also features in Sacred Games, which is in the running for Best Drama Series. Radhika joined Sacred Games team members Kubbra Sait, Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Nawazuddin Siddiqui on the red carpet.

Indian television has two more nominations at the International Emmys. The Remix is nominated for the Best Non-Scripted Entertainment category while the caste violence-themed Witness: India's Forbidden Love is up for Best Documentary.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.