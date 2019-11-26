International Emmy Awards 2019: A Round-Up Of How Radhika Apte, Kubbra Sait, Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Others Lit Up New York

International Emmys: Radhika Apte with the team of Sacred Games. (Image courtesy: radhikaofficial )

India might not have won a trophy at the International Emmy Awards but all the nominees certainly had a great time in New York, where the award ceremony was held on Monday night (Tuesday morning in India). Radhika Apte, Kubbra Sait, Anurag Kashyap, Nawazuddin Siddiqui represented team Sacred Games, which was nominated for the Best Drama Series. Netflix's Lust Stories directors Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee, also attended the mega event. India featured in five nomination categories - including Best TV Movie/Mini-Series, Best Drama, Best Documentary, Best Non-Scripted Entertainment and Best Actress in a Drama Series. We have curated the best moments from the Emmy Awards 2019, from the red carpet to the cocktail parties and everything in between. Check it out here:

Radhika Apte, who was nominated for the Best Actress in a Drama Series award for her role in Lust Stories, celebrated the big day with a drink. She wrote: "Post awards. Thank you Emmys! Drinking time." The award was won by Hungarian actress Marina Gera for her performance in Orok Tel.

When Lust Stories and Sacred Games stars converged, the results had to be awesome. Here's proof:

Indian stars lit up the Emmys red carpet and how, Radhika Apte made a stunning appearance in a ruffled Iris van Herpen illusion dress. She immaculately tied her hair in a sleek back bun.

Sacred Games stars Kubbra Sait and Nawazuddin Siddiqui posed along with their show's director Anurag Kashyap on the red carpet. Sacred Games was nominated for the Best Drama Series (the award eventually went to McMafia, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui).

Anurag Kashyap with Kubbra Sait and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Filmmakers Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap, who represented Lust Stories - the TV Movie/Mini-Series nominee, posed with David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, the creators and producers of the popular TV show Game Of Thrones ."Honoured to have met the Game Of Thrones prolific producers! David Benoif and D. B Weiss at the International Emmys," wrote Karan Johar.

Honoured to have met the #GOT#GameofThrones prolific producers! David Benoif and D. B Weiss At the @iemmyspic.twitter.com/2XnIMEppvL — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 26, 2019

Here are some more red carpet moments from the Emmy Awards 2019:

Ahead of the big night, the Indian representatives attended a cocktail party in New York. Kubbra Sait shared pics from the fun party on her Instagram stories and profile. Sharing a picture from the cocktail party, along with Radhika Apte, filmmakers Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar, film producer Ashi Dua, and prouder Ishika Mohan Motwane, Kubbra wrote: "Some blurs are good too. The nominees and the jazz at the closing cocktails of the International Emmys. We are ready for the final call tonight!"

Lust Stories directors Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar shared pics from the Emmys closing party. Both the filmmakers picked black outfits for the night.

Screenshot of Zoya Akhtar's Instagram story.

When the proud stars happily posed with their nomination medals:

The 47th edition of the International Emmys was held in New York's Hilton Hotel on Tuesday morning.

