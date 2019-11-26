International Emmy Awards 2019: Radhika Apte, Kubbra Sait Sum It Up - 'Honoured, Unreal'

International Emmys 2019: Radhika Apte shared this post-award show picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

It was a big moment for actress Radhika Apte at the International Emmy Awards held in New York on Monday evening (Tuesday morning in India); Radhika, who was nominated for the Best Actress award, described how her international red carpet and award show experience made her feel in one word - ' honoured.' Radhika Apte, who was nominated for her role in Lust Stories (which itself was nominated for Best TV Movie/Mini-Series), walked the red carpet in a sculptured Iris van Herpen dress. She shared a picture (posted by the International Emmys' official Instagram handle) from her red carpet moment and wrote, "So honoured to be here." Radhika's Instafam complimented her look and congratulated her for the nomination in the comments thread. Radhika also shared photos with her Lust Stories and Sacred Games colleagues as well as a fabulous picture of her post-awards moment, which she captioned: "Thank you Emmys... Drinking time!"

Hungarian actress Marina Gera won the Best Actress award for her role in Orok Tel (Eternal Winter) and Safe Harbour won in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series.

Actress Kubbra Sait, who catapulted to fame as Kukoo in Sacred Games, joined the team of the Netflix show on the red carpet. Kubbra Sait, who wore a shimmering Gaurav Gupta gown, described her red carpet moment as 'unreal.' She shared a picture of team Sacred Games (nominated in Best Drama Series category) and wrote, "This in itself is unreal." McMafia, which also features Sacred Games actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, won the Best Drama Series prize.

Apart from Radhika and Kubbra, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and directors Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane represented team Sacred Games. Anurag Kashyap is also one of the four directors of the aforementioned Lust Stories anthology. His colleagues Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee also attended the International Emmys.

India was represented in two more categories at the International Emmy Awards this year - Best Documentary and the Best Non-Scripted Entertainment.

