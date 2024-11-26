<i>Daily Dose Of Sunshine</i>: Fans Slam Emmys For Putting The Series In Comedy Category

Are you really a fan of K-dramas if you still have not watched the Emmy-nominated series Daily Dose Of Sunshine? The Netflix show might have lost out to the Argentine television programme División Palermo at the 52nd International Emmy Awards, but the series' theme is what makes it so special. Daily Dose Of Sunshine, which explores the sensitive topic of mental health issues was listed in the comedy category. Social media users have found the categorisation unsuitable because of its theme and plot. Many have shared their disapproval on the matter and slammed the organisers of the award ceremony by sharing notes on X (formerly Twitter).

On Sunday (November 24), Netflix shared the announcement that Daily Dose Of Sunshine “has been nominated for Best Comedy Series in the 52nd International Emmy Awards”. People were quick to react to the post.

this ray of sunshine has gone global#DailyDoseofSunshine has been nominated for Best Comedy Series in the 52nd International Emmy Awards!#InternationalEmmyAwards #Netflix pic.twitter.com/GWmbzqITv2 — Netflix K-Content (@netflixkcontent) November 24, 2024

“Weird it has been nominated for best comedy cause I was crying my eyes out every episode,” wrote a user.

weird it's been nominated for best comedy cause I was crying my eyes out every episode — emilie ♡ (@lalisavtaehyung) November 24, 2024

“Comedy !!! That's not the category I would put that drama in,” said another.

Comedy !!! That's not the category I would put that drama in. — angela thompson???????????????????? (@angelathompson5) November 24, 2024

Someone commented, “Comedy? I mean it is so amazing but as far from comedy as I can imagine. Very serious series and subjects.”

Comedy? I mean it is so amazing but as far from comedy as I can imagine. Very serious series and subjects — incendy (@incendy) November 24, 2024

“Comedy? I must have missed the humour behind the tears,” read a sarcastic remark.

Comedy? I must have missed the humour behind the tears. — Vava ☾ (@XVavaliciousX) November 24, 2024

“I can't believe the Emmys would a melodrama about mental health in a comedy category. What???? This is ridiculous. It deserves to be nominated but it definitely was no laughing matter,” criticised an individual.

I can't believe the Emmys would a melodrama about mental health in a comedy category. What???? This is ridiculous.



It deserves to be nominated but it definitely was no laughing matter.???? https://t.co/aUyEl05xgh — Arwa????️????????️ #Tiredt (@Arwa_SJW) November 25, 2024

A K-drama fan found it “tragic” that a movie talking “about mental health” was put in the comedy category.

i mean this movie basically talked about mental health...and its categorized as comedy is tragic — Im Sol & Ryu Seonjae 's daughter (@iseeyougo_) November 16, 2024

Coming back to Daily Dose Of Sunshine, the 2023 show is directed by Kim Nam-su and Lee Jae-kyoo. It is based on the popular webtoon Morning Is Coming to the Psychiatric Ward by Lee Ra-ha. The series revolves around a kind-hearted nurse working in psychiatry who comes as a ray of light to those under her wing. Despite challenges coming her way, she does not forget to spread smiles and stay positive.

Meanwhile, the International Emmy Awards was held in New York City on November 25. Hosted by actor-comedian Vir Das, it was a glittery night of wins and applauses.