3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards: Moving To Daily Dose Of Sunshine - See Full List Of Nominees

Blue Dragon Film Awards (BSA), the annual South Korean film award ceremony, has revealed a list of nominees for its third edition. The award function was first launched by Sports Chosun newspaper in 2022, reported Soompi. It is specially designed for streaming services. Following the rise and growing popularity of different OTT platforms, the Blue Dragon Series Awards identifies and honours some of the best K-dramas and variety shows, produced by these streaming services, the report added.

Candidates were chosen through an online voting session that commenced on June 10 and concluded on June 25. The selection procedure also involved thorough assessments of original content released between June 1, 2023, and May 31 conducted by Sports Chosun entertainment news reporters and industry experts, the Soompi report added.

Here is a list of nominees:

Best Drama:

Mask Girl

Moving

A Killer Paradox

LTNS

Daily Dose of Sunshine

Best Variety Show:

The Devil's Plan

The Thought Verification Zone: The Community

SNL Korea Season 5

Love Siblings

Crime Scene Returns

Best Actor:

Ryu Seung-Ryong – Moving

Ryu Jun-Yeol – The 8 Show

Byun Yo-Han – Uncle Samsik

Yim Si-Wan – Boyhood

Choi Woo-Shik – A Killer Paradox

Best Actress:

Park Bo-Young – Daily Dose of Sunshine

Ahn Eun-Jin – Goodbye Earth

Esom – LTNS

Cheon Woo-Hee – The 8 Show

Han Hyo-Joo – Moving

Best New Actor:

Kim Woo-Seok – Night Has Come

No Jae-Won – Daily Dose of Sunshine

Lee Si-Woo – Boyhood

Lee Jung-Ha – Moving

Choi Hyun-Wook – High Cookie

Best New Actress:

Go Yoon-Jung – Moving

Kim Hye-Jun – A Shop for Killers

Lee Yeol-Eum – The 8 Show

Jang Da-Ah – Pyramid Game

Jeon Soni – Parasyte: The Grey

According to a report by My Music Taste, the 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards will be live-streamed on KBS 2TV from Paradise City in Incheon on July 19.