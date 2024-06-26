3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards: Moving To Daily Dose Of Sunshine - See Full List Of Nominees

New Delhi:
Posters of K-dramas. (courtesy: TvN)
Blue Dragon Film Awards (BSA), the annual South Korean film award ceremony, has revealed a list of nominees for its third edition. The award function was first launched by Sports Chosun newspaper in 2022, reported Soompi. It is specially designed for streaming services. Following the rise and growing popularity of different OTT platforms, the Blue Dragon Series Awards identifies and honours some of the best K-dramas and variety shows, produced by these streaming services, the report added.
Candidates were chosen through an online voting session that commenced on June 10 and concluded on June 25. The selection procedure also involved thorough assessments of original content released between June 1, 2023, and May 31 conducted by Sports Chosun entertainment news reporters and industry experts, the Soompi report added.
Here is a list of nominees:
Best Drama:
Mask Girl
Moving
A Killer Paradox
LTNS
Daily Dose of Sunshine
Best Variety Show:
The Devil's Plan
The Thought Verification Zone: The Community
SNL Korea Season 5
Love Siblings
Crime Scene Returns
Best Actor:
Ryu Seung-Ryong – Moving
Ryu Jun-Yeol – The 8 Show
Byun Yo-Han – Uncle Samsik
Yim Si-Wan – Boyhood
Choi Woo-Shik – A Killer Paradox
Best Actress:
Park Bo-Young – Daily Dose of Sunshine
Ahn Eun-Jin – Goodbye Earth
Esom – LTNS
Cheon Woo-Hee – The 8 Show
Han Hyo-Joo – Moving
Best New Actor:
Kim Woo-Seok – Night Has Come
No Jae-Won – Daily Dose of Sunshine
Lee Si-Woo – Boyhood
Lee Jung-Ha – Moving
Choi Hyun-Wook – High Cookie
Best New Actress:
Go Yoon-Jung – Moving
Kim Hye-Jun – A Shop for Killers
Lee Yeol-Eum – The 8 Show
Jang Da-Ah – Pyramid Game
Jeon Soni – Parasyte: The Grey
According to a report by My Music Taste, the 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards will be live-streamed on KBS 2TV from Paradise City in Incheon on July 19.