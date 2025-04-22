<i>Good Boy</i>: Park Bo-Gum, Kim So-Hyun And Lee Sang-Yi's K-Drama Gets A Premiere Date

South Korean star Park Bo-gum, fresh off his globally acclaimed performance in When Life Gives You Tangerines, is set to headline the upcoming Prime Video series Good Boy.

The action-crime drama will premiere on May 31, with new episodes releasing weekly on Saturdays and Sundays.

Good Boy follows a team of former medal-winning athletes who become police officers fighting against criminal organisations. Park stars as Yun Dong-ju, alongside a talented ensemble cast including Kim So-hyun (Love Alarm), Lee Sang-yi (Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Bloodhounds), Heo Sung-tae (Squid Game), and Tae Won-seok (Player).

Together, they form an unconventional team determined to take down a major crime syndicate.

Park Bo-gum earned significant praise for his previous role as Yang Gwan-sik in the Netflix drama set on Jeju Island, where he portrayed a quiet but endearing character supporting his girlfriend-turned-wife through various challenges.

The actor has built a strong international following through his performances in popular series like Reply 1988 (as the introverted Go player Choi Taek), Love in The Moonlight, Encounter and Record of Youth.

Behind the camera is director Sim Na-yeon, known for acclaimed series Beyond Evil and The Good Bad Mother, with a screenplay by Lee Dae-il, whose previous works include Life on Mars and Bring It On, Ghost.