International Emmys 2024: First-Time Host Vir Das And <i>The Night Manager</i>'s Aditya Roy Kapoor Walk The Red Carpet

Vir Das walked the red carpet with Aditya Roy Kapur on Tuesday in New York, where the awards are being held. While Vir is hosting the International Emmy Awards for the first time, Aditya's series The Night Manager was the only Indian show to bag Emmy nominations this year. They both looked dapper on the red carpet as they posed for the cameras and interacted with the press. Vir Das, the first ever Indian to host the awards, revealed that he was nervous, but also "definitely in the zone."

"I am nervous but good," he said, adding, "If you don't want to throw up a little before the show, then it's not going to be a good show so I'm definitely in the zone, feeling things."

On being asked what his strategies were to make the hosting a smooth walk, Vir said, "We can focus on what we have in common. We are all underdogs, we tell original stories and come from kind of the same circumstances. So try to focus on what we have in common, make fun of America, a little bit, I think that should be the trick I hope."

The crew of the Hotstar show The Night Manager was also present along with Aditya. Also present at the awards was the show's creator Sandeep Modi, who walked the red carpet with the Indian flag in his hand. The rest of the crew gave a loud cheer for their show, and posed for the cameras.

Earlier during an interview, Aditya said, "The whole crew flew down. I had some time off from shoot too, so I felt it'd be a nice way to cap off the whole experience. It was a close-knit team that worked on the show, and everyone made time for this (to attend the Emmys)."

When asked about the show's nomination, Aditya said, "I am not thinking about all that. Maybe Sandeep (Modi, director) and everyone is, but I feel it's great that we were nominated. If we win, it would be like cherry on top."



