International Emmys 2024: <i>Les Gouttes de Dieu</i>, <i>Division Palermo</i> And All Others Who Won The Award

The 52nd International Emmy Awards which took place in New York City on November 25 was a night full of wins and cheers. The event, presented by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS), honours the best television programmes produced and aired outside the USA in 2023. This year, the gala was hosted by none other than actor-comedian Vir Das. Actor Timothy Spall bagged the Best Performance by an Actor award for the four-part British true crime television drama series The Sixth Commandment. Meanwhile, Thai model-actress Aokbab took home the Best Performance by an Actress for Netflix's thriller drama Hunger.

Check out the full list of winners below:

1. Best Performance by an Actor: Timothy Spall - The Sixth Commandment (United Kingdom)

2. Best Performance by an Actress: Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying - Hunger (Thailand)

3. Drama Series: Les Gouttes de Dieu (Drops of God) (France)

4. Comedy: División Palermo (Argentina)

5. Documentary: Otto Baxter: Not a F***ing Horror Story (United Kingdom)

6. Arts Programming: Pianoforte (Poland)

7. Non-Scripted Entertainment: Restaurant Misverstand (Belgium)

8. Short-Form Series: Punt de no retorn (Point of no Return) (Spain)

9. Sports Documentary: Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story (United Kingdom)

10. Telenovela: La Promesa (The Vow) (Spain)

11. TV Movie / Miniseries: Liebes Kind (Dear Child) (Germany)

12. Kids: Animation: Tabby McTat (United Kingdom)

13. Kids: Factual: La Vida Secreta de tu Mente (The secret life of your mind) (Mexico)

14. Kids: Live-Action: En af Drengene (One of the Boys) (Denmark)

Vir Das spoke to the press before hosting the event. "We are all underdogs, we tell original stories, and come from similar circumstances. So, try to focus on what we have in common, make fun of America a little bit-that should be the trick, I hope," he told reporters as quoted by The Times Of India.