Cannes 2023: Vijay Varma Checks In With A Seaside Pic And Victory Sign

Vijay Varma shared this image (courtesy: itsvijayvarma)

Everybody goes to Cannes, it's said. Certainly seems to be true this year – actor of the moment Vijay Varma just posted photos of himself at the French Riviera. The pictures show Vijay in sunglasses and flashing the victory sign with the sea and beach in the backdrop. The location tag reads Cannes. "Thank you for such a thunderous response for Dahaad," Vijay captioned the photos, referring to his new web series, "I cannot possibly reply to all who messaged me across several apps so here I am to show you all my gratitude. I share your love with the cast and crew of Dahaad."

See Vijay Varma's post here:

Dahaad apart, Vijay didn't explain why he's at Cannes (should reasons be required for an actor to be at the world's premier film festival). This year, the Indian contingent on the Croisette will include Cannes debutantes Anushka Sharma and Sara Ali Khan – Sara has flown out to Nice and is expected to walk the red carpet on opening day. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is also expected to attend – it will be her 21st Cannes – and Sunny Leone will be there with her film Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap, will premiere as part of the film festival's midnight screenings section.

Other Indians going to Cannes include Aditi Rao Hydari, Esha Gupta and Manushi Chhillar as well as influencers Dolly Singh, Niharika NM and Ruhee Dosani.

Meantime, Vijay Verma's Dahaad has great reviews and stars the actor in yet another sinister role – a mild-mannered serial killer. Sonakshi Sinha plays the cop on his trail, supported by Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah.