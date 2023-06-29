London Diaries: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja And Others

Sonam Kapoor posted this image. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Kareena Kapoor, who is holidaying in London with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh, joined Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja for a dinner date. Rhea Kapoor and husband Karan Boolani also joined them. Sonam Kapoor posted pictures from their dinner at London's Mimi Mei Fair. "With the crew Kareena Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor," wrote Sonam (Kareena will feature in Rhea Kapoor's film The Crew). Re-posting the picture, Kareena wrote, "With the best in our fav city."

See what Kareena Kapoor posted:

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

"What food...the best Chinese," wrote Kareena Kapoor sharing a picture from the London eatery.

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Earlier this week, Kareena Kapoor posted a picture with her husband Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jeh and she captioned it, "We like our breakfasts to be colourful. Summer of 2023."

Over the weekend, Sonam and Rhea's cousin Janhvi joined them in London. Posting a picture of Sonam and Janhvi, Rhea captioned the post, "Sweet summer solstice at 7 pm. #londonbynight."

Kareena will feature on Rhea Kapoor'sThe Crew, also starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. Last year, Kareena Kapoor spilled the beans on the project and told news agency PTI that she is reuniting with Rhea Kapoor for a film and that it is not the second installment of Veere Di Wedding. "I am doing a film with Rhea. It is not Veere 2 . It is a story about three women. It is going to be slightly different. It's a super cool and fun story," the actress had earlier told news agency PTI.