Just Kareena Kapoor In A Pic With Her 'World' - Saif Ali Khan

For all Kareena Kapoor fans, we have a fantastic update waiting for you. The actress, who is on a family holiday, has shared a picture on Instagram Stories with her “world”. Any guesses? We are talking about her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. Here, the two strike a happy pose for the lens. Kareena looks stunning, as always, in a black top and baggy jeans. She has secured her hair in the statement bun. Saif wore a sunshine yellow shirt with a pair of polo pants for the family day out.

Kareena Kapoor has also shared a picture of Taimur Ali Khan enjoying his time.

Here's another picture of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The actress has added a GIF to the post. It read, “ My World.”

Kareena Kapoor often shares pictures from her family album on Instagram. To mark International Yoga Day, Kareena picked throwback pictures featuring Saif Ali Khan and their sons - Taimur and Jeh. In the first picture, Saif and Jeh are seen performing a plank on the yoga mat. We can spot Taimur busy with the boxing gloves. Sharing the pics, Kareena wrote, “It all starts on the mat…Heal. Inspire. Love. Happy International Yoga Day…#Keep Moving…”

On Father's Day, Kareena Kapoor gave a shout out to Saif Ali Khan on Instagram. Along with a picture from her New Year's album, Kareena wrote, “To the Coolest of them All…Happy Father's Day Gorgeous. Man #Hottest DAD…#Everyone Agrees.”

Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in The Crew. The film also stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Kapil Sharma. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Adipurush. The Om Raut film, which was released on June 16, also featured Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.