Keeping Up With The Kapoors: Sonam And Janhvi In A Pic Shared By Rhea

Guess who joined Sonam Kapoor in London? Her sister Rhea and cousin Janhvi. On Saturday afternoon, Rhea Kapoor posted a happy picture of the Kapoor sisters - it features Sonam and Janhvi smiling with all their hearts. Sonam can be seen sitting pretty in an orange outfit, while Janhvi looks pretty as ever in an off-white dress. Rhea Kapoor captioned the post, "Sweet Summer Solstice at 7 pm." She added the hashtag #londonbynight to her post. In the comments section, Janhvi Kapoor dropped a heart emoji. The comments section was full of remarks like "Can I be a Kapoor sister? Hehe" and "Where to sign up to be a part of this gang." Another comment read, "Stunning Kapoor sisters."

Sharing a post from London diaries, Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani shared a picture and he captioned it, "A full Punjabi having a Full English," referring to the meal. "Babe, it's Britain for a bit," Rhea's cousin Arjun Kapoor commented.

Sonam Kapoor made her acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007. She is the star of Hindi films like Raanjhanaa, Neerja, Veere Di Wedding, Aisha, Pad Man, Sanju, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, to name a few. The actress will next be seen in the Shome Makhija's film Blind.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the thriller Mili. She is known for starring in films like Roohi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ghost Stories and GoodLuck Jerry among others. Her upcoming projects include Dostana 2, Bawaal and Mr And Mrs Mahi. She has also signed a film with Jr NTR. Janhvi made her big Bollywood debut with Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter.

Rhea Kapoor's next project stars Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film, titled The Crew was announced last year. Rhea Kapoor is also a stylist (largely for her sister Sonam Kapoor) and an entrepreneur. She has co-produced films such as Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding, all three starring Sonam Kapoor. The sister-duo also runs an apparel brand called Rheson, which was launched in 2017.