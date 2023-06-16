Boney Kapoor's Posts For Daughters Janhvi, Khushi And Anshula Are Just Too Cute

Boney Kapoor with daughter Khushi. (courtesy: boney.kapoor)

Boney Kapoor is giving us dad goals, one picture at a time. The film producer on Thursday, shared appreciation posts for daughters Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula Kapoor and they are too cute to miss. He started the series with a picture of himself and Khushi chilling in Dubai. In it, Khushi looks chic in an oversized white shirt while Boney Kapoor is seen wearing a blue T-shirt and matching trousers. He captioned the photos with red heart icons. Next, he shared a photo of Anshula sitting on the floor in a casual outfit. “Going places my genius bacha,” he wrote for her in the caption. The posts were followed by a group picture, in which the filmmaker is seen happily posing with his “3 princesses” – Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula. On his post, his daughters, as well as his sister-in-law Maheep Kapoor dropped red heart icons.

Lastly, Boney Kapoor shared a collage featuring Janhvi Kapoor at the Mumbai airport. It was originally shared by a paparazzo. In the caption, the filmmaker was all praise for the actress. He wrote: “Hardworking talented bachcha.” Janhvi Kapoor replied: “Miss you, papa.”

See Boney Kapoor's shout-outs to his daughters here:

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are Boney Kapoor's daughters with actress Sridevi. She died in 2018 in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function. The filmmaker was previously married to Mona Kapoor, with whom he has two children – Anshula and Arjun Kapoor. Mona Kapoor died due to cancer in 2012.

Boney Kapoor leaves no opportunity to cheer for his children. Recently, he posted a picture of himself with Khushi and Janhvi from their Dubai getaway. “My water babies after a good swim at the pool floor of Royal Atlantis Dubai. Anshula was busy having fun elsewhere,” read his caption.

When the filmmaker went to the Hans Zimmer concert in Frankfurt, Germany, with son Arjun Kapoor, he shared glimpses of his “60 memorable hours” on social media. Take a look:

Boney Kapoor, in terms of work, made his acting debut with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.