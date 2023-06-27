Inside Kareena Kapoor And Husband Saif Ali Khan's Famjam In London. Bonus, Jeh's Adorable Expression

Image was shared by Kareena Kapoor. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan )

Kareena Kapoor's summer retreat in London is going strong and her Instagram feed stands as proof. The Udta Punjab star, who has been treating her fans to wholesome pictures from her getaway, did nothing different on Tuesday afternoon as well. Kareena Kapoor shared a lovely picture, featuring her husband Saif and herself, gorging on a sumptuous breakfast with their kids Taimur and Jeh. In the picture, Kareena and Saif can be seen posing for a picture in colourful shirts while brothers Taimur and Jeh look the cutest in matching jerseys. It is however the little one Jeh, who stole the show with his quirky expression. Sharing the picture, Kareena Kapoor simply wrote, "We like our breakfasts to be colourful. Summer of 2023." Taimur's aunt Saba Pataudi was among the first to drop a heart emoji under the post.

A few hours earlier, Kareena Kapoor also shared a monochrome picture of her kids, playing on the top of a tree. The actress captioned the image, "Treetop adventures at sunset. Summer 2023"

On Saturday, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba shared a group picture of Kareena Kapoor with Taimur, Jeh and Soha's daughter Inaaya. In the photo, Taimur, Jeh and Inaaya can be spotted posing together in a park during their playtime. Kareena can also be seen in the background. Saba captioned the post, "Reach for the stars. Sky's the limit! Love my Munchkins."

Before her London vacation, Kareena went on a holiday to Africa with her husband and kids Jeh and Taimur and treated her fans to some lovely family pics.

On the work front, Kareena recently wrapped up the shoot of The Crew, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Saif Ali Khan was recently seen in Om Raut's Adipurush.