Kareena Kapoor With Husband Saif And Kids Taimur And Jeh In A Brand New Pic

Image was shared by Kareena Kapoor. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan )

This family picture of Kareen Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with their little ones might be the perfect antidote to your weekday blues. To top it all, this post of the actress comes with a special note for her fans to "keep moving on." On Tuesday, the Udta Punjab star shared a few snaps from her day out with her family. In the first picture, we can see Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with their backs to the camera, taking a stroll. The first picture is captioned, "keep." The rest of the message is completed in the next image which features the husband and wife duo with their sons Taimur and Jeh, all with their backs to the camera. The caption of the second image reads, "Moving on."

Take a look at the post here:

In another story posted by the actress, we can see her posting a selfie in a white striped shirt with the caption, "fresh air."

Take a look:

From their early courting days to now as parents of two boys, Kareena and Saif have always kept it real with fans. On the occasion of Father's Day, Kareena Kapoor shared a very special post dedicated to her husband Saif Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor shared an image of Saif and herself wearing funky party glasses. In the caption, Kareena said, “To the coolest of them all. Happy Father's Day gorgeous man #Hottest DAD…#Everyoneagrees.” In response, Saba Pataudi – Saif Ali Khan's sister– said, “Happy Father's Day.”

Take a look:

A few months back Kareena went on a holiday to Africa with her husband and kids Jeh and Taimur and treated her fans to some lovely family pics.

Take a look below:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen in The Crew. The film, set against the backdrop of the aviation industry, features her alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Kareena Kapoor will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X and Hansal Mehta's untitled project. Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor will be seen in Abhinay Deo's drama series Brown.