New Day, New Pics From The Pataudi Family Holiday In Africa, Featuring Saif Ali Khan And Taimur

Saif Ali Khan with son Taimur.

Keeping up with the Pataudis - the family is currently holidaying in Africa. Kareena Kapoor is holidaying there with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. Pictures of Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur from their African safari are all things nice. Meanwhile, On Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor, shared a new sun-kissed picture of herself on her Instagram story and she wrote: "Under the African sky." Before that she shared a picture of herself and son Jeh and she captioned it: "Into the wild with my boy," accompanied by a heart emoji.

See the photos from the Pataudi vacation here:

Saif Ali Khan with Taimur.

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and they are parents to two sons - Taimur, 6 and Jeh, who they welcomed in 2021. They have co-starred in films like Tashan, Omkara, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod, to name a few.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. She will next be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress has also signed a project with Rhea Kapoor titled The Crew, in which she will co-star with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. The actress will also be seen Hansal Mehta's untitled project.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. The actor's next project is Om Raut's Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The film will release this year.